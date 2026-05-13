'She Never Misses...': L'Oréal Paris Reacts After Fans Question Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Absence From Cannes 2026 Promotions

File photo of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes red carpet |

For over two decades, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has remained one of the most recognisable faces at the Cannes Film Festival. Her appearances on the prestigious red carpet as a global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris have often grabbed headlines and become a major talking point every year. However, this year, fans were left surprised after noticing that the actress was missing from the brand’s promotional campaign at Cannes.

For those unversed, ahead of the festival, L'Oréal Paris unveiled giant banner posters featuring its ambassadors at the iconic Le Martinez Hotel in Cannes. The visuals included several international stars as well as Alia Bhatt, but Aishwarya’s absence caught the attention of social media users.

Sharing the visuals on Instagram, the beauty brand wrote, “Consider this L’Oréal Paris’s official check-in, Le Martinez is officially home for the Festival.” Soon after the post went live, the comments section was flooded with reactions from Aishwarya’s fans, many of whom questioned why the actor was not included in the campaign.

L’Oréal Paris reacts to Aishwarya's absence

Amid the growing discussion online, one particular comment received a response from the official L’Oréal Paris account. A fan had written, “Where is @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb ? We only see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during Cannes. We want to see her more. Her aura is unmatched. Please promote and celebrate her more.”

Replying to the comment, the brand stated, “Year after year, Cannes after Cannes, she never misses.”

The response sparked speculation among fans that Aishwarya could still make an appearance at this year’s festival despite not being featured in the initial promotional material.

Aishwarya's Cannes appearances

Aishwarya first attended Cannes in 2002 alongside Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the premiere of Devdas. In 2003, she officially walked the red carpet as a L’Oréal ambassador for the first time. Since then, she has remained a regular at the global event, making her one of the most celebrated Indian celebrities at Cannes.