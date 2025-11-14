'She Is No Cricket Fan...': Tillotama Shome Spots Her Mother On TV During IND vs SA Test At Kolkata's Eden Gardens, Pens Note – PHOTOS

Photo Via Instagram

Popular actress Tillotama Shome, known for her work in Delhi Crime, Angrezi Medium, Paatal Lok, and Lust Stories 2, recently penned a sweet note after spotting her mother, Baisakhi Shome, on television enjoying Day 1 of the IND vs SA 1st Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The actress also mentioned that her mother is not a cricket fan.

Tillotama Shome Spots Her Mother On TV During IND vs SA Test

Sharing photos on her Instagram handle, Tillotama wrote on Friday, November 14, "My mother dear is on Tv. She is no cricket fan, but she is definitely the best sport I know. She has gone to give company to her brother. Ind vs SA. Eden garden.

Check it out:.

Recently, the actress opened up about an unpleasant incident where she was once told that she would never be able to make a lot of money. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Tillotama became emotional as she said, "It was in stark contrast to a director I once worked with who paid me very low. At the wrap party, we were all talking when someone asked me, ‘what would be something that you really are lusting for?' I mentioned a particular car that cost a certain amount, and said, ‘If I do a film where I’m paid this much, I could buy that car," she said.

Further, Tillotama added that the director told her he was sorry to break it to her, but she would never earn that kind of money, saying it was 'unfair' but that's how the industry works. He praised her talent yet insisted she would not make much.

The actress shared that although he spoke as if he meant well, his words stayed with her.

On the work front, Tillotama was last seen in the Netflix show Saare Jahan Se Accha.

The show starred Pratik Gandhi, Sunny Hinduja, Rajat Kapoor, Kritika Kamra, Anup Soni, Suhail Nayyar, and Nakul Roshan Sahdev, among others.