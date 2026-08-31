'She Is A Dustbin...Gutter Mindset': Sana Makbul's Cryptic Dig At 'X-Friend' Leaves Netizens Saying 'It's For Mahhi Vij'

'She Is A Dustbin...Gutter Mindset': Sana Makbul's Cryptic Dig At 'X-Friend' Leaves Netizens Asking 'Is It Mahhi Vij?' |

Television actress Sana Makbul recently shared a cryptic post on social media, leaving fans wondering who she was referring to. In her note, Sana warned her followers to “Beware of such kind of so-called friends,” before taking a swipe at people with a “gutter mindset.” Soon, netizens noticed that Sana and her once-close friend Mahhi Vij no longer follow each other on social media, sparking speculation about whether her cryptic post was directed at Mahhi.

Sana wrote, “Irony of life, an X friend is going to people and defaming me on who said, what said, blah & blah.” The actress further hit out at the unnamed former friend, adding, “Well darling if I open my mouth you won't be able to stand anywhere near the image you're really trying hard to portray (which is of a bichari & abla naari).”

Without revealing the person’s identity, Sana launched another scathing attack, writing, “She is a dustbin. She is been feeding wrongly saying, God bless her and her mindset which is Gutter (sic).” She also warned the unnamed woman against provoking her and explained why she had chosen not to respond publicly until now. Sana wrote, “I've been quiet because I choose to be quiet, not because I don't have anything to say. I simply don't like falling into unnecessary drama and games you create.”

Sana then issued a direct warning to her former friend, saying, “If this reaches you somehow, I have a lot to say about you and around you.” She went on to describe the unnamed woman as a perfect example of the popular Hindi saying “100 chuhe kha ke billi chali hajj ko,” which is used to describe someone who pretends to be innocent or virtuous despite their past actions. Sana also appeared to take a dig at her by calling her the perfect candidate for Bigg Boss 20.

The Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner concluded her note with a pointed message: “PS I don't like to talk behind back, out there in public, at your face.”

Following Sana’s post, social media users began speculating about the identity of the person she was referring to. A Reddit thread titled “Who do you think Sana Makbul is referring to in her latest Instagram story?” saw several users suggest Mahhi Vij. One user commented, “I guess Mahi Vij they were close frnds not sure if they r and her name is coming as one of the confirmed contestants.” Another agreed, writing, “You are right. I just checked, they unfollowed each other on Insta.” A third user commented on Filmygyan’s post, “It’s for Mahi because she is only going Bb also she has a reputation of hating on girls.”

However, these are only social media speculations, and Sana has not named Mahhi Vij or anyone else in her cryptic post. Mahhi has also not publicly responded to the speculation so far.