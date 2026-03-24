'Shayad Chal Paunga Ya Nahi...': Anurag Dobhal AKA UK07 Rider Shares Heartbreaking Health Update After Surviving Suicide Attempt- Watch VIDEO

Anurag Dobhal AKA UK07 Rider Shares Heartbreaking Health Update |

Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider shared another health update on Instagram, revealing that his right leg has become completely numb. Accompanying a new clip, he wrote, "Zindagi Mai Shyd Fir Kabhi Chal Payuga Ya Nahi," leaving fans deeply concerned about his condition on social media.

In the video, Anurag is seen being transported to the hospital on a stretcher, likely following his serious accident. The clip then shows the stitches on the right side of his waist. At one point, he is moved from the stretcher to the hospital bed and lets out a painful howl.

Later in the video, Anurag says, "Just wanted to give health update ki ye wala taang (leg) is totally numb. I can not move it." He also points out the affected area, explaining that nerve damage in his leg is causing the immobility.

After Anurag posted the video, fans flooded the comments section with messages of support, hoping for his speedy recovery. One fan wrote, "Stay strong … Best is yet to come. The Reincarnation of UK07 rider is gonna be epic." Others continued to share "Get well soon" messages, showing their concern and encouragement.