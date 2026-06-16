Sharvari Shares Glimpse Of 29th Birthday Celebration, Message On Her Cake Is Unmissable; See Photos

Actress Sharvari recently celebrated her birthday and gave fans a glimpse into the special day through a series of photos on social media. The actress, who turned a year older on June 14, shared moments from her intimate celebration, including cakes that caught everyone's attention.

Taking to Instagram, Sharvari posted a collection of photographs from her birthday festivities. Among the highlights was a fun cake featuring a childhood photo of the actress. The picture showed a young Sharvari with her fingers placed near her face in a playful expression that appeared to be scolding someone.

What made the cake even more amusing was the message written on it: "No greetings, only gifts."

Another cake had "Kiss Miss Yaara," written on it. For those unversed, it is a part of her song Maskara from the recently-released film Main Vaapas Aaunga.

Alongside the pictures, Sharvari thanked her fans and well-wishers for showering her with love on her special day. Expressing her gratitude, she wrote, "Still smiling from all the love...Thank you for all the birthday wishes, kind words and blessings! My heart is full (sic)."

The post drew attention from fans, who flooded the comments section with birthday wishes and appreciation for the actress.

Meanwhile, Sharvari also received a heartfelt birthday wish from her Alpha co-star Alia Bhatt. On Sunday, Alia shared a special post on Instagram story featuring a video of Sharvari playing the song Maskara on the piano. Sharing the clip, Alia wrote, "Happy birthday star. Wishing you all the joy in the world and more."

Sharvari and Alia are set to share screen space for the first time in Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail. The film is significant as it marks the first female-led project in the YRF Spy Universe, a franchise that includes successful titles such as Ek Tha Tiger, Pathaan and War.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, the action entertainer also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in key roles. Alpha is scheduled to hit theatres on July 3.