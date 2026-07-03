Sharvari Shares Fun BTS Moments From Alpha: UNO Games, Skipping Clips & Selfies With Alia Bhatt

Actress Sharvari has given fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the sets of Alpha, showing a lighter and more playful side of the spy thriller shoot. The actress shared photos and videos featuring co-star Alia Bhatt, capturing moments of fun, bonding, and relaxation during filming.

Taking to Instagram on Friday (July 3), the Munjya actress posted a series of BTS visuals where she is seen playing UNO, taking selfies with Alia, and enjoying the downtime between shoots. One of the clips also shows Sharvari skipping through scenic outdoor locations, adding to the breezy mood of the post.

Along with the post, she wrote, "It's officially Alpha day! Serving some badass action on screen & good energies behind the scenes! #Alpha in cinemas near you."

The photo carousel also includes candid selfies of Sharvari and Alia Bhatt, giving a glimpse of their easy camaraderie. Another image features Sharvari posing with veteran actor Anil Kapoor, while solo shots from the set capture her in between takes.

The BTS moments reflect the strong bond shared by the cast during the shoot. Alia and Sharvari were frequently seen spending time together off camera, whether playing games like UNO, clicking selfies, or participating jointly in promotional activities for the film.

In Alpha, Alia Bhatt plays Sita, also known as the “Alpha Killer,” a highly trained secret agent raised as a weapon from childhood. The story follows her transformation as she turns against those who trained her.

Sharvari plays an elite operative who initially stands on the opposite side of Alia’s character but eventually teams up with her to face a powerful common enemy.

Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, Alpha is the seventh film in the expanding YRF Spy Universe, which continues to build its action-driven cinematic world.