Sharvari Dances With Madhuri Dixit, Calls It 'Surreal' & 'Special' Moment Ahead Of Yeh Prem Mol Liya Release - VIDEO | Instagram / Sharvari

Mumbai: Actress Sharvari has expressed her admiration for Madhuri Dixit, calling the experience of dancing alongside her idol “surreal” and "special."

The ‘Munjya’ actress took to Instagram to share her excitement about receiving love from Madhuri, whom she described as one of the original Rajshri heroines associated with filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya.

Sharing her video, Sharvari wrote, “So honoured to receive this much prem from one of the OG Rajshri heroines of Sooraj Barjatya sir… the one and only Madhuri Dixit ma’am. Getting to dance alongside my idol feels surreal and soooo special. Thank you ma’am, you are the best!” she wrote.

Sharvari also referenced the iconic film ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’, which featured Madhuri in the lead role. The video shows Sharvari dancing alongside Madhuri Dixit to the title track of the film ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’. The video shows Sharvari dancing alongside Madhuri Dixit to the title track of ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’ and ends with the two actresses sharing a warm hug.

Sharvari’s post comes ahead of the release of ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya,' which is scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 27, 2026.

“Yeh Prem Mol Liya” is directed by Sooraj Barjatya and produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Ajit Kumar Barjatya and Mahaveer Jain under Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles, with Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Shaad Randhawa and Swanand Kirkire in supporting roles.

Talking about working with Sooraj Barjatya, Sharvari had earlier said in a statement that songs in his films are closely connected to the story rather than being standalone dance sequences.

“I've always loved dancing, but with Sooraj sir, a song is so deeply woven into the narrative that you can't look at it as just a dance performance. While shooting 'Jhumka Patola', he would walk me through what the moment meant for my character and share stories from the songs he has made over the years, and I tried to carry that into every step and expression.”

Speaking of Madhuri, the Dhak Dhak girl known for her dancing skills and performances in several Hindi films, remains one of Bollywood's celebrated actresses. Her association with Rajshri Productions includes the 1994 romantic drama musical ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun,' directed by Sooraj Barjatya.

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