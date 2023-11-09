Sharon Stone Accuses Ex-Sony Executive Of Sexually Harassing Her In The 1980s: 'He Flashed Himself In My Face' |

Sharon Stone made her acting debut in Woody Allen's Stardust Memories in 1980. Later, she starred in movies like Basic Instinct, Total Recall, and The Quick and the Dead, among others.

In an appearance on the SiriusXM podcast Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Rippa, Sharon revealed that a former head of Sony Pictures exposed himself to her during a meeting.

She said, “I went to his office, and it was, you know, back in the eighties, so the couch was basically on the floor, you know? It was those very low giant couches, and my knees were around my neck, and of course, I’m so tall anyway, so I look like all legs sitting there akimbo on the couch, and he is pacing around the office, and he’s doing the exact same thing.”

Sharon said that later he came walking up in front of her and he said, ‘But first'...'and he took his penis right out in my face,”

Stone said that she was very young when it happened, and as she is a very bubbly person, she started to laugh and cry at the same time.

"I couldn’t stop because I became hysterical. I couldn’t stop, so he didn’t know what to do. So, of course, he put it away, and he went through this door behind his desk, which I thought was that he left, so I didn’t know what to do," said the actress.

