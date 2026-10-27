Shanaya Kapoor's Student Of The Year Turns Dark With Twin Sister's Mysterious Death And Squid Game-Like Competition- WATCH Trailer

Shanaya Kapoor's Student Of The Year: After Dark Trailer Teases Murder Mystery | YouTube

Shanaya Kapoor takes on a dual role in Student of the Year, which appears to give the popular franchise a dark and mysterious twist. While the original Student of the Year, starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, marked their Bollywood debuts and revolved around campus glamour, romance and rivalry, the new series ventures into the world of murder, secrets and suspense.

Shanaya Kapoor's Student Of The Year: After Dark Trailer Teases Murder Mystery

The trailer opens with the shocking discovery of Aayesha Malik’s body in Barakhali Lake, where she is found drowned and frozen. Shanaya plays Aayesha’s twin sister, Aditi, who sets out on a mission to uncover the truth behind her sibling’s death. Was Aayesha murdered, or was it an accident? Determined to find answers, Aditi enters her sister's school, St Teresa’s, hoping to piece together the mystery surrounding her death.

Shanaya Kapoor's Dark Dual Role In Student Of The Year: After Dark

As she begins investigating, Aditi encounters Aayesha’s inner circle, including her best friend, roommate, boyfriend and a rejected lover. Each character could hold a crucial clue, but the deeper Shanaya’s character digs, the more she realises that there is more to the school than meets the eye.

Aditi's search leads her towards a hidden brooch and a secret competition taking place within the institution.

As the story unfolds, more students become involved in a secret competition, dressed in outfits reminiscent of Squid Game, Netflix’s South Korean dystopian survival thriller series, where participants face deadly challenges. Meanwhile, Aditi's investigation uncovers a world of deception, buried secrets and dangerous revelations.

About The Student Of The Year: After Dark

The series also stars Abhinav Singh, Divik Sharma, Manya Grover, Deeya Damani, Adi Malik, Sheeba Chaddha and Vivek Gomber. Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and directed by Reema Maya, it will stream on JioHotstar from November 13.