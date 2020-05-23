Shama Sikander wants makers to bring 'Yeh Meri Life Hai' back

New Delhi: Actress Shama Sikander is gung-ho about having a reboot of her 2004 slice-of-life TV show "Yeh Meri Life Hai" and even wants to star in it. She says if the show is ever remade then makers should make it for the web.

With reboots of shows like "Kasautii Zindagi Kay" and "Sanjeevani" among many others, the idea of "Yeh Meri Life Hai" being brought back seems a perfect plan for Shama. "I would absolutely love that. That was such a fantastic show. I keep telling my producers all the time that 'you guys should bring back Yeh Meri Life Hai 2' and I would love to star in it. If that happens I would love to star in it," Shama said.

The show revolved around a Gujarati middle-class girl, who aspires to become a film director. "I would like them to make it for web than TV. I just feel that web has more potential. My show was anyway a lot more forward-looking than television of that time, plot wise. I would really like to star in it," she added.