Shama Sikander Reveals She Had Bipolar Disorder: 'Tried To Die By Suicide, Had Conversation With God'

Shama Sikander |

Actress Shama Sikander is known for her roles on the silver screen in films like Sexaholic, Maaya: Slave of Her Desires, Bypass Road and more. She recently opened up about her battle with bipolar disorder and revealed that it is genetic since her grandmother also had the same problems.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, she said, "I had severe depression and bipolar disorder; that's when I got to know that my grandmother had bipolar depression and it came to me genetically. She used to do certain things that people used to think unme genie aa gaya hai. I have done the same things and I'm someone who is educated and I even know that ghosts do not exist. I was just feeling that surge of energy."

Shama, while she battled with bipolar disorder 15 years ago, left the industry and stopped working in films. She also stated that her parents supported her during that difficult time. "I tried to die by suicide and was saved by my family. I even had a conversation with God about my life, I took sleeping pills and I slept. While I was asleep, since I was a responsible child, I sent my details to my brother."

Furthermore, narrating the story, she said that her mom was reading the Quran and her brother then came home, then all the people were gathered to pick her up and then she was hospitalised.

What Is Bipolar Disorder?

Bipolar disorder is a psychiatric illness that produces severe mood fluctuations. These mood swings might include emotional highs (hypomania or mania) as well as lows (depression). These mood swings can impair a person's energy, activity, behavior, and ability to think rationally.

Shama Sikander has been part of various televison shows, such as Baal Veer, Ye Meri Life Hai, Man Mein Hai Visshwas, Seven among others.