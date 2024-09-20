'Felt So Uncomfortable': Shama Sikander Claims 'Big Superstar' Hugged Her Inappropriately During Shoot, Vows To Never Work With Him

Actress Shama Sikander recently revealed her shocking experience with a "big superstar", who she claimed touched her inappropriately during an ad shoot. She stated that the actor improvised and hugged her despite it not being a part of the original script, and it made her extremely uncomfortable.

"Hugging me wasn’t a part of the shoot initially. But I feel he wanted to hug me for some reason. You understand the vibe some people have," she told Bollywood Bubble. She went on to say, "When he tried to hug me, I felt that I was uncomfortable with that kind of touch. I had never sensed that before."

Calling it a "shocking" experience, Shama stated that she vowed to never work with the actor in her life again. She said that she made up her mind as soon as the incident happened, and decided to not cross paths with him again. "I thought he is a superstar. Why does he need to do all these things? He also had a lot of attitude," she recalled.

During the interview, Shama also mentioned that while she never encountered casting couch in showbiz, people have indirectly made unusual passes at her. She also recalled the time when she was replaced in a "very big film by a very big director", just a day before the shoot.

"I was shocked. I cried all the time but my dad motivated me. These things are very normal in the industry. But that's the problem. It should not be the problem," she stated.

Shama has worked in a number of Bollywood films including Yeh Mohabbat Hai, Mann, Prem Aggan, and others. She also starred in TV shows like Yeh Meri Life Hai and Baal Veer.