Shalin Bhanot’s car number plate broken, Fan says: ‘Yeh Zarur Tina Ne Todi Hogi’

Shalin Bhanot | Photo from Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 actor Shalin Bhanot is gearing up for the release of his latest show ‘Bekaaboo’ helmed by producer Ekta Kapoor. During his time on the reality show, he was one of the strongest contenders and managed to make it to the finale week with his consistency.

No doubt, the actor has earned huge fans from Salman Khan’s reality show. While all his admirers are waiting to watch him in his next show, they also crave the latest updates from the actor.

Recently, Shalin Bhanot was tapped by a photographer as he arrived in his luxurious car. However, what caught everyone’s attention was the broken number plate of his car.

Many fans talked about the same in the comment section, while some also linked him to his co-contestant, Tina Datta.

Netizens’ reaction to the video

After watching the video, fans of Shalin Bhanot praised him calling the cute and smart. On the other hand, several users pointed out that he acts all the time. People started stating their theories after witnessing his car's broken number plate.

A user wrote, “When you rent a car over the phone.” Another commented, “tere se achi ye car hai be.” A third user said, “yeh jarur tina ne todi hogi.”

Watch the video here:

Shalin Bhanot’s upcoming show

As we all know, this actor has bagged Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show ‘Bekaaboo’, in which he is gonna appear alongside Middle-Class Love actress Eisha Singh. The show's concept is based on ‘Beauty and the Beast’. It will also witness Shivangi Joshi and Zain Iman in a cameo roles.

Bekaaboo is all set to replace Tejasswi Prakash’s Naagin 6. It will air on Colors TV, every weekend.