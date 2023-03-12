e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentShalin Bhanot’s car number plate broken, Fan says: ‘Yeh Zarur Tina Ne Todi Hogi’

Shalin Bhanot’s car number plate broken, Fan says: ‘Yeh Zarur Tina Ne Todi Hogi’

Shalin Bhanot was papped by photographer Viral Bhayani, where his car's broken number plate grabbed eyeballs.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 12, 2023, 08:36 PM IST
article-image
Shalin Bhanot | Photo from Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 actor Shalin Bhanot is gearing up for the release of his latest show ‘Bekaaboo’ helmed by producer Ekta Kapoor. During his time on the reality show, he was one of the strongest contenders and managed to make it to the finale week with his consistency.

No doubt, the actor has earned huge fans from Salman Khan’s reality show. While all his admirers are waiting to watch him in his next show, they also crave the latest updates from the actor.

Recently, Shalin Bhanot was tapped by a photographer as he arrived in his luxurious car. However, what caught everyone’s attention was the broken number plate of his car.

Many fans talked about the same in the comment section, while some also linked him to his co-contestant, Tina Datta.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 16 Finale: Shalin Bhanot accepts Ektaa Kapoor's offer to play lead in Beqaboo after...
article-image

Netizens’ reaction to the video

After watching the video, fans of Shalin Bhanot praised him calling the cute and smart. On the other hand, several users pointed out that he acts all the time. People started stating their theories after witnessing his car's broken number plate.

A user wrote, “When you rent a car over the phone.” Another commented, “tere se achi ye car hai be.” A third user said, “yeh jarur tina ne todi hogi.”

Watch the video here:

Read Also
WATCH: Farah Khan throws grand bash for Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot and...
article-image

Shalin Bhanot’s upcoming show

As we all know, this actor has bagged Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show ‘Bekaaboo’, in which he is gonna appear alongside Middle-Class Love actress Eisha Singh. The show's concept is based on ‘Beauty and the Beast’. It will also witness Shivangi Joshi and Zain Iman in a cameo roles.

Bekaaboo is all set to replace Tejasswi Prakash’s Naagin 6. It will air on Colors TV, every weekend.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 16 Finale: Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam evicted from Salman Khan's show
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Oscars 2023 LIVE Updates: Will RRR song Naatu Naatu win at 95th Academy Awards?

Oscars 2023 LIVE Updates: Will RRR song Naatu Naatu win at 95th Academy Awards?

Shalin Bhanot’s car number plate broken, Fan says: ‘Yeh Zarur Tina Ne Todi Hogi’

Shalin Bhanot’s car number plate broken, Fan says: ‘Yeh Zarur Tina Ne Todi Hogi’

Anupam Kher visits Kalighat Temple in Kolkata to pray for late actor Satish Kaushik, says, 'I prayed...

Anupam Kher visits Kalighat Temple in Kolkata to pray for late actor Satish Kaushik, says, 'I prayed...

In Pics: Catch a glimpse of Swara Bhaskar and Fahad Ahmed's yellow haldi ceremony

In Pics: Catch a glimpse of Swara Bhaskar and Fahad Ahmed's yellow haldi ceremony

‘2nd most scripted show after IPL’: Netizens REACT to Honey Singh’s dance with a sweeper on...

‘2nd most scripted show after IPL’: Netizens REACT to Honey Singh’s dance with a sweeper on...