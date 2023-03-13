Shalin Bhanot shows off his dancing skills as he celebrates RRR's win at Oscars 2023

Shalin Bhanot | Photo File

Bigg Boss 16 fame Shalin Bhanot is creating headlines due to his upcoming show produced by TV czarina Ekta Kapoor. With the end of Colors TV’s Bigg Boss 16, Shalin has definitely gained a large number of fans. His admirers are curious to know about the latest updates regarding both his personal and professional lives.

Where all the stars in showbiz are congratulating the RRR team and celebrating India’s win, how can Shalin Bhanot lag behind? The actor took this opportunity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ winning at the 2023 Oscars to showcase his brilliant dancing skills.

Shalin performs on Naatu Naatu

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the actor shared a video, in which he was seen grooving to the beats of ‘Kaala Bhairava’ by MM Keerawani and Rahul Siplugunj. He was sporting a white shirt and blue jeans, paired with white casual shoes.

Sharing this post, he wrote, "Making each and every one of us proud, #NatuNatu in the Shalin style, celebrating the #Oscars win!" Aaj toh sach main jhoom utha hai India.

Check out Shalin’s dance video here:

As soon as he uploaded the video, fans bombarded the comment section with praise. One user wrote, "HOW CAN SOMEONE LOOK SO GOOD ALL THE TIME?" Another person commented, "Shalin is too lighthearted and energetic." A third user said, "Your dancing is infectious."

Shalin Bhanot: Work Front

After Bigg Boss 16, Bhanot is all set to star in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural drama, Bekaaboo. He is paired opposite Ishq Ka Rang Safed actress Eisha Singh in this weekend drama, which is replacing Tejasswi Prakash Naagin 6 on Colors TV.

The actor was also offered Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi after BB16. However, he rejected it and opted for Ekta Kapoor’s show.