 Shalin Bhanot shows off his dancing skills as he celebrates RRR's win at Oscars 2023
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentShalin Bhanot shows off his dancing skills as he celebrates RRR's win at Oscars 2023

Shalin Bhanot shows off his dancing skills as he celebrates RRR's win at Oscars 2023

The Bigg Boss 16 actor performed on 'Kaala Bhairava' showcasing his killer dance moves to fans.

Suryaprakash SinghUpdated: Monday, March 13, 2023, 10:03 PM IST
article-image
Shalin Bhanot | Photo File

Bigg Boss 16 fame Shalin Bhanot is creating headlines due to his upcoming show produced by TV czarina Ekta Kapoor. With the end of Colors TV’s Bigg Boss 16, Shalin has definitely gained a large number of fans. His admirers are curious to know about the latest updates regarding both his personal and professional lives.

Where all the stars in showbiz are congratulating the RRR team and celebrating India’s win, how can Shalin Bhanot lag behind? The actor took this opportunity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ winning at the 2023 Oscars to showcase his brilliant dancing skills.

Read Also
Shalin Bhanot’s car number plate broken, Fan says: ‘Yeh Zarur Tina Ne Todi Hogi’
article-image

Shalin performs on Naatu Naatu

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the actor shared a video, in which he was seen grooving to the beats of ‘Kaala Bhairava’ by MM Keerawani and Rahul Siplugunj. He was sporting a white shirt and blue jeans, paired with white casual shoes.

Sharing this post, he wrote, "Making each and every one of us proud, #NatuNatu in the Shalin style, celebrating the #Oscars win!" Aaj toh sach main jhoom utha hai India. 

Read Also
WATCH: Farah Khan throws grand bash for Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot and...
article-image

Check out Shalin’s dance video here:

As soon as he uploaded the video, fans bombarded the comment section with praise. One user wrote, "HOW CAN SOMEONE LOOK SO GOOD ALL THE TIME?" Another person commented, "Shalin is too lighthearted and energetic." A third user said, "Your dancing is infectious." 

Read Also
Bigg Boss 16 Finale: Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam evicted from Salman Khan's show
article-image

Shalin Bhanot: Work Front

After Bigg Boss 16, Bhanot is all set to star in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural drama, Bekaaboo. He is paired opposite Ishq Ka Rang Safed actress Eisha Singh in this weekend drama, which is replacing Tejasswi Prakash Naagin 6 on Colors TV.

The actor was also offered Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi after BB16. However, he rejected it and opted for Ekta Kapoor’s show.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shalin Bhanot shows off his dancing skills as he celebrates RRR's win at Oscars 2023

Shalin Bhanot shows off his dancing skills as he celebrates RRR's win at Oscars 2023

Jawan: An old video of SRK and Nayanthara goes viral, Fans predict their chemistry will be a hit

Jawan: An old video of SRK and Nayanthara goes viral, Fans predict their chemistry will be a hit

Naga Chaitanya treats audiences to a gentle tease of his upcoming film 'Custody'

Naga Chaitanya treats audiences to a gentle tease of his upcoming film 'Custody'

Singham Again: Rohit Shetty’s cop drama with Ajay Devgn eyeing Diwali 2024 release

Singham Again: Rohit Shetty’s cop drama with Ajay Devgn eyeing Diwali 2024 release

Vivek Agnihotri mentions his film ‘The Kashmir Files’ as he praises RRR song ‘Naatu Naatu’...

Vivek Agnihotri mentions his film ‘The Kashmir Files’ as he praises RRR song ‘Naatu Naatu’...