Shakti Kapoor Confirms He Is 'Healthy & Happy' Amid Death Rumours: 'Will File Cyber Complaint, This Is Not Good' - VIDEO

Veteran Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor recently became the latest celebrity to fall victim to a death hoax after false reports about his demise spread across social media platforms. The rumours left many fans shocked and concerned before the actor himself stepped forward to clear the air.

To put an end to the speculation, the 73-year-old shared a video on Instagram on Thursday (May 7) and assured fans that he is perfectly fine. While appearing calm in the clip, the actor condemned the fake news and revealed that he plans to take legal action against those responsible for spreading the misinformation.

The actor also stated that he intends to file a cyber complaint regarding the fake reports circulating online.

Addressing his followers, Shakti Kapoor said, “Hello everyone. The news about my death is completely false. I am healthy and happy. Please ignore it. I am going to file a cyber complaint about it. This is not good.”

Unfortunately, Shakti Kapoor is not the only film personality to face such rumours. In recent years, several celebrities from the entertainment industry have been targeted by fake death reports on social media. Actors including Paresh Rawal, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Rajinikanth have all been subjected to similar hoaxes in the past.

Last year, veteran actor Raza Murad also dealt with a similar situation after a social media post falsely claimed that he had passed away. The actor later lodged a complaint at Mumbai’s Andheri Police Station. Speaking to ANI at the time, Murad revealed that a post announcing his death had gone viral online, with people even sharing condolence messages.

Meanwhile, Shakti Kapoor continues to remain one of Hindi cinema’s most recognisable actors. He enjoyed immense popularity during the 1980s and 1990s. Over the course of his five-decade-long career, the actor has appeared in more than 700 films.

Some of his most memorable performances have come in films like Raja Babu, Andaz Apna Apna, ChalBaaz, Coolie No. 1, Judwaa, Satte Pe Satta and Bol Radha Bol.

On the work front, the actor was most recently seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, directed by Mudassar Aziz. The romantic comedy featured Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar in key roles. Before that, he appeared in Animal, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s blockbuster starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.