Shailesh Lodha's Daughter Swara's Wedding: Fans Ask Why Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta & Entire TMKOC Team Were Missing |

Actor and poet Shailesh Lodha recently made headlines as he celebrated the wedding of his daughter, Swara Lodha. While the ceremony was attended by several prominent names from Bollywood, politics, and the comedy industry, one detail caught the attention of fans.

Despite Shailesh being one of the most popular faces of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, none of his former co-stars from the sitcom were spotted at the wedding. Dilip Joshi (Jethalal), Munmun Dutta (Babita Ji), Sonalika Joshi (Madhavi), Amit Bhatt (Champaklal 'Bapuji'), Mandar Chandwadkar (Bhide), along with other cast members and the show's makers, were noticeably absent from the celebrations. Their absence left many fans wondering if it had anything to do with Shailesh's much-publicised fallout with producer Asit Kumarr Modi.

Shailesh Lodha, जिन्हें लोग TMKOC के Taarak Mehta के नाम से जानते हैं, ने 2008 से 2022 तक शो में काम किया। बाद में Asit Modi के साथ विवाद के बाद उन्होंने शो छोड़ दिया।



6 जुलाई को उनकी बेटी Swara Lodha की शादी हुई।



लेकिन लोगों ने नोटिस किया कि शादी में TMKOC के लगभग कोई भी… pic.twitter.com/g57ldCBlVL — Shakuni Mama (@MamaShakuni__) July 8, 2026

Reacting to the same, a user wrote on X, "But people noticed that almost none of the TMKOC actors were present at the wedding. Even Dilip Joshi (Jethalal), who is considered close to him, was not seen. If the dispute was only with Asit Modi, then why didn't the rest of the actors attend the wedding?"

Shailesh Lodha's daughter, Swara Lodha, tied the knot with Shashwat in a grand wedding ceremony held at the iconic Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on July 7. While the celebrations were largely kept private, several prominent personalities from Bollywood, politics, literature, sports and the spiritual world attended the festivities. Among the notable guests were Vicky Kaushal, poet Kumar Vishwas, yoga guru Baba Ramdev, cricketer Irfan Pathan, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, MP Satish Poonia, Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur, and MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati.

Unlike her father, Swara Lodha prefers to stay away from the limelight. She is a writer by profession and has co-authored the book 54 Reasons Why Parents Suck with her mother, author and motivational speaker Dr. Swati Lodha. Despite being the daughter of a popular television actor and poet, Swara has largely maintained a private life, making only occasional public appearances alongside her family.