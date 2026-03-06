Ind Vs Eng: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Shailesh Lodha Celebrates Team India's Victory, 'Khushi Ka Mauka...' - Watch Video

On Thursday, the T20 World Cup semi-final match took place between India and England at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Team India won the match by seven runs. Many Bollywood and TV celebrities watched the match live at the stadium, and one them was Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha.
After the match got over, Shailesh spoke to IANS about Team India's victory and said, "Isse badhiya khushi ka mauka koi ho hie nahi sakta. Hum finals mein pohach gaye. 252, kya baat hai! Aur Sanju Samson, kya baat hai, 89. Kya ball kiye hai (There couldn't be a more joyous occasion than this. We're in the finals. 252, wow! And Sanju Samson, wow, 89. What a balling!)."
When Shailesh was asked if he plan to book tickets for finals, he said, "100% jaana hie pade ab toh (100% I have to go now)."
T20 World Cup 2026 Finals
The T20 World Cup 2026 final match is going to take place between India and New Zealand on March 8, 2026, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Celebrities At T20 World Cup Semi-Final Match
Many Bollywood celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others attended the semi-final match at Wankhede Stadium. Check out their pictures below..."
Bollywood Celebs Congratulate Team India
Many Bollywood celebrities took to social media to congratulate team India on their victory. Akshay Kumar tweeted, "That’s how you march towards the finals 🇮🇳🏏 What a win, Team India! (sic)."
Ajay Devgn posted, "Loved every minute of this match! #TeamIndia played like absolute champs 💙 On to the finals now (sic)."
Sonu Sood tweeted, "मेरा भारत महान 🇮🇳 1.4 Billion hearts celebrating this win. (sic)."
Veteran actor Anupam Kher also posted on X (Twitter), "Ye mera Indiaaaaaaa! Bharat Mata Ki Jai! Jai Hind! (sic)."
Now, everyone is hoping that Team India will win the trophy.