Shahmaran Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Burak Deniz, Serenay Sarikaya's Turkish Series

Shahmaran: Season 2 OTT Release Date | Trailer

Shahmaran is a Turkish thriller series starring Burak Deniz and Serenay Sarikaya in the lead roles. After a successful first season, the second season is set to release on OTT in August 2024. The series is written by Pinar Bulut and directed by Umur Turagay.

When and where to stream Shahmaran: Season 2?

The upcoming adventure series will be premiering on August 8, 2024, on Netflix. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the series on X and captioned, "Love and revenge will change the cycle of the universe forever. Sahmaran season 2 is on August 8, only on Netflix."

Aşk ve intikam evrenin döngüsünü sonsuza kadar değiştirecek. Şahmaran 2. sezon 8 Ağustos'ta sadece Netflix'te. pic.twitter.com/rpfoDASW8D — Netflix Türkiye (@netflixturkiye) July 25, 2024

Plot

The series centres around a lonely young woman, Sahsu, who goes to Adana for her work, but she gets involved in a community that believes and, worships a mythical creature named Sahmaran. Her life changes when she finds an attractive, mysterious man, Maran and falls in love with him. However, she later discovers that Maran is not a human; instead, he is Sahmaran. After some time, she accepts Maran when he makes her understand that they are chosen by God to establish peace and harmony between humanity and Basilisks (the world of snakes). What happens when Lilith comes to the human world and threatens to destroy humanity?

Cast and production of Shahmaran: Season 2

The science fiction series cast includes Serenay Sarikaya, Burak Deniz, Mahir Gunsiray, Mustafa Ugurlu, Mert Ramazan Demir, Nil Sude Albayrak, Nilay Erdonmez, and Hakan Karahan, among others. The thriller fantasy series is an adaptation of Emine Buzkan's book, Sah-i Mar- Sahmaranin Cocuklari. Tamer Basaran and Suzan Guverte have produced the series.