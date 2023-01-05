e-Paper Get App
Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi's crime thriller Farzi to release on February 10

Created by Raj and DK, the crime thriller marks the digital debut of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 05, 2023, 07:52 PM IST
article-image
Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi in Farzi |
Kickstarting the new year on a big note, Prime Video on Thursday announced that its highly anticipated Original, Farzi, will premiere on February 10.

Farzi is the next series from the acclaimed creators of the blockbuster, The Family Man. Produced under Raj & DK’s banner D2R Films, the show marks the digital debut of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. The series also stars Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra and Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles.

Spanning eight episodes, Farzi is a fast-paced, edgy, one-of-a-kind crime thriller, with the director duo’s trademark humour, stitched around a clever underdog street artist’s pursuit to con the system that favours the rich. What ensues is a thrilling cat-and-mouse race between him and the law enforcement where losing is not an option. Along with Raj & DK, Farzi is written by Sita R Menon and Suman Kumar.

Raj & DK: We are thrilled

Creator duo Raj & DK said, "After a massively successful association with Prime Video for The Family Man, we are thrilled to return with our next new series. It’s one of our favourite scripts, which we have created with a lot of passion and shot through the ups and downs of the pandemic. Basically a lot of sweat and tears have gone into making this series. After The Family Man, we challenged ourselves to come up with yet another exciting, unique world. We can’t wait for everyone to watch this series that’ll be out on Prime on February 10."

article-image

Aparna Purohit, head of Originals, Prime Video India, said, “There couldn’t have been a better start to 2023. Farzi is a rip-roaring show which is rooted in the middle class milieu – its dreams, aspirations and anxieties. Headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi, who will be making their digital debut with us, the show will redefine the contours of storytelling in the crime thriller genre. Masterfully crafted by Raj & DK, the series further cements our successful, long-standing collaboration with the maverick duo and features an eclectic choice of talent with pan-India appeal.”

