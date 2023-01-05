Adivi Sesh's HIT: The Second Case to release digitally on January 6

Prime Video on Thursday announced the global streaming premiere of Adivi Sesh's Telugu crime thriller – HIT: The Second Case. Written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film is produced by Prashanti Tipirneni, and also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh, and Komalee Prasad in pivotal roles. It will release on January 6.

The story centres on a series of gruesome murders that shake the very core of a peaceful town in Vizag. Krishna Dev aka KD (Adivi Sesh) of HIT (Homicide Intervention Team) is tasked to solve the mystery, and apprehend the serial killer before any more women fall victim to his psychopathic rampage. Unwittingly aggravating the situation, KD soon learns that he is trailing on the tracks of no ordinary criminal. Along with his trusted dog- Max, and team of forensic experts, who are racing against time, KD’s investigation of the mystery raises the stakes unbelievably high, as he finds himself in an unusual situation when the mysterious layers of the crime begin to unravel.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Speaking about the film, Sailesh Kolanu said, “Good thriller films are not only about the crime, but also the intrigue it can create along with the heart-stopping moments that keep audience glued to their screens, no matter what. Following the success of The First Case, we endeavoured to further build on the HIT franchise by getting the audience embroiled in a realistic yet nerve-wracking crime story. As challenging as it may have been, writing and directing, The Second Case has been an extremely rewarding experience, and Sesh has done complete justice to his role, and the story that we envisioned. We are excited for the film to premiere on Prime Video as it will reach a wider audience across 240 countries, and territories.”

Adivi Sesh opens up on playing a cop

Adivi Sesh added, “Playing a cop is never easy. The intensity, the seriousness, and the emotional trajectory following the arc of the storyline required more preparation than the physical aspects, mannerisms, and body language of the character. Uniquely made, this film is unlike most thrillers, that will have the audience vested in the characters, and storyline, hoping that the HIT team catches the psychotic serial killer before it gets too late. After a great run at the box-office, I am elated that a global audience will be able to stream the film now on Prime Video.”