Shahid Kapoor Recalls Changing Brother Ishaan Khatter's Diapers As A Kid: 'In Old Age, He Will Change Mine' - VIDEO

Actor Shahid Kapoor and his younger brother Ishaan Khatter are set to entertain audiences with some fun family moments on The Great Indian Kapil Show. The actors will appear on Kapil Sharma’s Netflix comedy show alongside Shahid’s wife, Mira Rajput, for a special Diwali episode.

A promo shared by the makers on Instagram on Wednesday (October 28) offers a glimpse of the brothers’ bond, including a hilarious story from their childhood. Shahid recalled changing Ishaan’s diapers when he was a baby and revealed that his younger brother has now promised to return the favour when Shahid grows old.

The promo opens with Shahid, Mira and Ishaan making their entry on the show. The brothers are later seen dancing together to the popular track Zingaat, giving viewers a glimpse of their lively relationship.

Shahid Kapoor’s diaper-changing story

Diwali ke TyoHAHAar mein family drama bhi hoga aur hansi ke phataHAHAake bhi! 😝🎇 https://t.co/gO4yIYz9gS — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) October 28, 2026

During the conversation, Shahid shared how the roles could be reversed when the brothers grow older. "When I was a kid, I changed his diapers. And in old age, he is saying that he will change mine."

Shahid and Ishaan have often given fans glimpses of their close relationship through social media posts and joint public appearances.

The promo also features Shahid talking about his 2016 film Udta Punjab and recalling how Mira reacted after watching it. "When Udta Punjab was complete, they call you in the editing room and show you the film. She was sitting next to me. When the film was over, she was sitting on the other side of the sofa," Shahid said.

Kapil quickly added his punchline, joking about Mira’s decision to marry Shahid despite his intense on-screen roles. "Had she seen Kabir Singh and got married, she would have run away," Kapil Sharma quipped, leaving the audience laughing.

Mira Rajput talks about Shahid Kapoor as a father

The episode also touches upon Shahid’s parenting style. During the conversation, Archana Puran Singh asked the actor, "Are you an indulgent father?"

Mira responded with a light-hearted observation about her husband’s approach to raising their children. "He spoils a lot, but not in a bad way."

Shahid and Mira married in Delhi in 2015, when she was 20 and he was 34. The couple welcomed their daughter, Misha, in 2016, followed by their son, Zain, in September 2018.