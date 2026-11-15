Shah Rukh Khan's King Song Tu Mil Jaaye: Choreographer Piyush Bhagat Shares BTS Photos From Cape Town

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's romantic song Tu Mil Jaaye from their upcoming film King has been receiving attention from fans, with its choreography becoming popular on social media. Now, choreographer Piyush Bhagat shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the song's shoot in Cape Town, offering a glimpse into how the track was filmed.

Among the pictures shared by Piyush, one particular photograph caught attention as it revealed an interesting detail about how a shot featuring Shah Rukh was captured. The team used a car to film the sequence, with the choreographer explaining the setup in his caption.

"We shot SRK from this car booth. (Duh... Not with a phone)," he wrote alongside the picture.

Piyush choreographed the song alongside Shazia Samji. His Instagram post features several candid moments from the Cape Town schedule, including glimpses of the filming process and the team working behind the camera.

Released earlier this month, Tu Mil Jaaye has also been performing well on music charts. The track secured the No 1 position on Ormax Media's Ormax Heartbeats Top 5 Songs of the Week and has also topped the charts on JioSaavn.

Apart from its music, the song's choreography has become a talking point among viewers. Several fans have been recreating its hook steps and sharing their videos on social media. The on-screen chemistry between Shah Rukh and Deepika has further added to the track's popularity.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026. The film marks another collaboration between Shah Rukh and the filmmaker after Pathaan.