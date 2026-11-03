Ed Sheeran Went To Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat For Sapphire Cameo, Ended Up Recording King Song Tu Mil Jaaye That Night - VIDEO

International pop star Ed Sheeran made his Bollywood playback debut with Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King. The singer has now shared the interesting story behind how he became part of the project, revealing that his friendship with the Bollywood superstar eventually led to the musical collaboration.

The film's first official track, Tu Mil Jaaye, features Ed Sheeran alongside Indian playback singer Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Baghchi. The unexpected collaboration has caught the attention of fans, particularly those excited to hear Ed's voice in a Bollywood film.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday (November 3), Ed opened up about his association with Shah Rukh and how the song came together. Recalling their first meeting and how their friendship developed over the years, the singer wrote, “When I first met Shah Rukh, he said I must make a song to be in his next movie and also be my first Bollywood song. We've got to know each other over the years and I love him. Last time I was India I went to his house to get him to shoot a cameo in the Sapphire music video for me and @arijitsingh. He introduced me to @sachinjigar that day and I wrote and recorded my verse for Tu Mil Jaaye for his movie King that night."

"I love that Arijit is singing on it with me too, all my favourite people on one project. King is out December 24th and Tu Mil Jaaye is out everywhere now," he added.

Shah Rukh Khan and his family had hosted Ed Sheeran at Mannat in March 2024, when he was in India for his musical commitments.

Shah Rukh Khan's King: Cast and Release Details

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is scheduled to release on December 24. The film marks another major project in Shah Rukh Khan's career and features an impressive ensemble cast.

Apart from Shah Rukh, the film stars his daughter Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, Abhay Verma and Rani Mukerji, among others.