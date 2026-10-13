Shah Rukh Khan's Action-Packed King Teaser To Release On His 61st Birthday? Siddharth Anand Plans Special Surprise: Report

Shah Rukh Khan's King Teaser To Release On His 61st Birthday? | Photo via YouTube

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan 's upcoming action thriller King is reportedly gearing up for its first major promotional reveal, with the makers planning to release its teaser in November. Director Siddharth Anand is reportedly considering November 2, which marks the actor's 61st birthday, for unveiling the much-awaited glimpse of the film.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the teaser will feature action-packed sequences and offer audiences a glimpse of Shah Rukh in a larger-than-life avatar.

A source told the entertainment portal, "It's a birthday gift from team King to all Shah Rukh Khan fans, and Siddharth Anand is going to deliver a new SRK experience. The teaser cut is apparently mind-blowing with Shah Rukh Khan like never before, delivering larger-than-life dialogues with style and suave."

The report further claimed that the teaser launch will mark the beginning of the film's global marketing campaign. The makers are reportedly aiming to deliver an action spectacle that raises the bar for Indian cinema.

"If audiences loved the scale of Pathaan and Jawan, Sid has taken things a notch higher with King. The action, thrill, and most importantly music will take the audiences on a ride this Christmas," the source added.

However, the makers have not officially confirmed the teaser's release date.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film is expected to feature Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji and Deepika Padukone in prominent roles. Reports have also suggested that Kareena Kapoor Khan could make a special appearance in the action thriller.

According to the rumours, Kareena may share screen space with Shah Rukh in a dance sequence set to the song Daddy Cool. The track is reportedly expected to be shot in South Africa this month. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding Kareena's appearance or the song.

The film is reportedly being made on a budget of around Rs 450 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian productions. Following the unveiling of its first look in 2025, King is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24.