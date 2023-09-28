Shah Rukh Khan To Have Cameo In Vishal Bhardwaj's Khufiya? Director Hints At Film With SRK Post Dunki

Bollywood filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj is gearing up for his next, titled Khufiya, which stars his favourite muse Tabu. While the trailer of the film has already piqued everyone's interest, the director took it all a notch higher when he recently dropped a bomb hint that the film might actually have a cameo by none other than superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Not just that, but the filmmaker also gave an insight into the conversations that he has with the star when they catch up.

Khufiya is set to release on Netflix on October 5, 2023, and apart from Tabu, it also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Ali Fazal in key roles.

SRK to work with Vishal Bhardwaj soon?

During a recent interview, Bhardwaj stated that he had been hoping to work with SRK for a long time now, and that once, they even came very close to doing a film together, however, the idea was dropped in the last minute.

For the unawares, Bhardwaj was supposed to direct 2 States with SRK and Asin in the lead, but things did not pan out as planned, and eventually, the film was made with Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and was directed by Abhishek Varman.

Bhardwaj stated that post the release of Jawan, he had called SRK and the two had a lengthy chat. Not just that, but he also dropped a major hint about the King Khan's cameo in Khufiya.

"Whenever we meet, humesha yeh rehta hai ke kab hona hai. Ab wo waqt aa raha hai,” he said. “Cameo toh ho hi gaya hai indirect toh film bhi iss baar honi chahiye," the filmmaker said.

He went on to say that not just him, but SRK too told him that he has this feeling that they will soon work together for a full-fledged project.

SRK's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has had an overwhelming year so far, with two of his films -- Pathaan and Jawan -- shattering records at the box office. He recently became the only actor in the history of Indian cinema to deliver two Rs 1000 crore films in a single year.

And the superstar is in no mood to stop as he is ready to end the year with a bang with Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. While not much has been revealed about Dunki yet, the film, in SRK's own words, is laced with humour and emotions, and "is a little like life itself".

Dunki is slated for a Christmas release.

Besides, he will also be seen taking on the role of 'Pathaan' once again for the ultimate blockbuster 'Tiger vs Pathaan' opposite Salman Khan. It is expected to go on floors in March 2024.

