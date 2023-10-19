Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana's Spy-Thriller To Go On Floors In November: Report

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan will reportedly star together for the first time in Sujosh Ghosh's upcoming thriller. Several new details about the film have now surfaced.

In September 2023, it was reported that Shah Rukh's role in the film will be an extended cameo, similar to what he played in Dear Zindagi with Alia Bhatt.

A report in Bollywood Hungama recently stated that the big-scale action thriller will go on floors in November 2023 and will hit the big screens towards the end of 2024. The film will reportedly be shot in India and abroad, spanning over a period of six months.

The film is said to be a spy thriller, with Suhana playing the lead role as a spy. Reportedly, pre-production for the film is already in the works.

Suhana is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which also stars Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda, and Vedang Raina. It is slated to release on December 7, 2023, on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is currently enjoying the success of Jawan, with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone and others. He will next be seen in the much-awaited Tiger vs Pathaan and will also reportedly have a cameo in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3.

His film Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is also slated to release theatrically in December 2023. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

