Shah Rukh Khan shares adorable post with wife Gauri on 28th wedding anniversary

Bollywood 'King Khan' Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 28th marriage anniversary with his lady love and life partner Gauri Khan. SRK took this to Twitter and shared a heartwarming post alongside a monochrome picture with Gauri.

He tweeted, "Feels like forever, seems like yesterday....Nearly three Decades and Dearly three kids old. Beyond all fairy tales I tell, I believe this one, I have got as beautiful as beautiful can be!"