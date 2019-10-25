Shah Rukh Khan shares adorable post with wife Gauri on 28th wedding anniversary

Bollywood 'King Khan' Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 28th marriage anniversary with his lady love and life partner Gauri Khan. SRK took this to Twitter and shared a heartwarming post alongside a monochrome picture with Gauri.
He tweeted, "Feels like forever, seems like yesterday....Nearly three Decades and Dearly three kids old. Beyond all fairy tales I tell, I believe this one, I have got as beautiful as beautiful can be!"
Shah Rukh is currently in Delhi and reminiscing his childhood, teen memories and his initial struggle in this industry.
The 53-year-old Delhi-born actor was all nostalgic in his city. He was here for the closing ceremony of the city's iconic cinema complex, PVR Anupam. India's first multiplex, PVR Anupam closed for renovation on Thursday.
The actor said he used to stand outside PVR Anupam hoping to manage a ticket.
"I used to roam around on the roads like guys do... My wife Gauri used to live here in Panchsheel. I have roamed around this place a lot to impress her. When I had to really woo her, I borrowed my uncle's Vespa (scooter)." Shah Rukh said he is fortunate to be so loved, especially by the people of the city.
The festival of Diwali begins Friday and the actor said he is in the city to enjoy some family time, but will be rushing back soon as the culture of Mumbai's Diwali parties is an important part of his life.
"I've got my little son (AbRam) here. I feel the way Dussehra, Diwali and Holi are celebrated in Delhi, they aren't celebrated anywhere else. Or maybe it's because I feel that way."
