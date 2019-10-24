I hated the chemistry lab: Shah Rukh Khan visits his alma mater St. Columba’s school in Delhi

Shah Rukh Khan, who was in Delhi recently to meet PM Narendra Modi, recently made a hush-hush visit to his alma mater St. Columba’s School situated in Delhi. The superstar was welcomed with much love and respect.

As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan was a quick affair as he met a few members of the school administration including Principal Brother EV Miranda and the 18 students from the school’s music and theatre society.

A student asked him about the famous rumour that he was fond of the Chemistry Lab. “No, I hated the chemistry lab, it’s just a made-up story,” the actor told the students.