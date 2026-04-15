Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan's Bodyguards Don't Earn ₹2–2.5 Crore Salary, Former Employee Yaseen Khan Reveals Truth Behind Viral Claims

Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan's Bodyguards Don't Earn ₹2–2.5 Crore Salary | Instagram/startups_media

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s bodyguards often make headlines for their reported hefty earnings, with many assuming they earn salaries running into crores. However, former security professional Yaseen Khan, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, has now addressed these claims and clarified the reality behind celebrity security pay.

Dismissing rumours of bodyguards earning around Rs. 2–2.5 crore annually, Yaseen said, “Aisa nahi hota.” He explained that bodyguards working with major Bollywood stars are usually given a fixed monthly salary, along with certain additional perks depending on the project or assignment. According to him, there may be extra payments linked to film shoots, but that is not a widespread or standard industry practice.

Yaseen further claimed that such arrangements started after he personally pushed for structured contracts during film assignments, which eventually led to similar discussions among other security professionals and producers. He also added that while some benefits exist beyond salary, the figures being circulated online are highly exaggerated.

Talking about well-known bodyguards like Shera (associated with Salman Khan) and Ravi Singh (associated with Shah Rukh Khan), Yaseen said in an interview with Hindi Rush that he does not believe they earn Rs. 2–2.5 crore per year. He questioned the viral claims, asking, “Kon deta hai Rs. 10 lakh per month?”

He further stated that even top-tier Bollywood security personnel typically do not earn more than around Rs. 1 lakh per month, though exact figures may vary based on experience and assignments. Yaseen also pointed out that despite their crucial role, bodyguards are often undervalued, only being fully recognized when a security concern arises.

After dedicating over a decade to protecting Shah Rukh Khan, Yaseen eventually moved on from personal security work to build his own venture in the industry. In 2015, he launched YK PROSEC, a Mumbai-based private security firm that specializes in VIP protection and event security management. Over time, the company expanded its portfolio to handle high-profile clients, including celebrated names such as Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar, marking Yaseen’s shift from bodyguard to entrepreneur in the security space.