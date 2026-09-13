Pakistani Actress Mahira Khan, 41, Announces Pregnancy With Second Husband Ahead Of 3rd Wedding Anniversary: 'Allah's Plan…'

Mahira Khan Pregnant | Photo Via X

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has announced her pregnancy at the age of 41 with her second husband, Pakistani entrepreneur Salim Karim. The baby will be the couple's first child together and Mahira’s second. The actress is already a mother to her 17-year-old son, Azlan, whom she shares with her first husband, Ali Askari.

Mahira Khan Pregnant

With Mahira's Instagram account banned in India, screenshots of her pregnancy announcement have taken over social media. In the photo, Mahira can be seen flaunting her baby bump in an elaborate and dramatic setup. She wrote, "We make plans and then there is ALLAH’S plan."

The actress was seen dressed in an elegant, white, flowy dress as she posed for the announcement.

Check it out:

Photo Via X

Mahira Khan's Baby Bump Debut At TIFF 2026

Later, Mahira also attended the Toronto International Film Festival 2026, where she moderated a conversation as part of the festival’s Community Impact programming and was honoured for her contribution to cinema.

She looked elegant in a saree as she posed for photographers on the red carpet, gently holding her baby bump.

what’s so special about this TIFF? It’s seeing Pakistan’s biggest superstar, Mahira Khan, grace an international platform while embracing her new chapter with her baby bump. There’s something incredibly powerful about watching her shine as both a superstar and a mother-to-be 🧿♥️ pic.twitter.com/ytnYmomm1v — shahzadi 🪽 (@ShahzadiSipra_) September 13, 2026

The pregnancy announcement comes ahead of the couple’s third wedding anniversary. Mahira married Salim on October 1, 2023. Photos and videos from their wedding had taken the internet by storm, with her son from her first marriage, Azlan, seen walking her down the aisle in an emotional video that she shared on Instagram.

Mahira was earlier married to Ali Askari, with whom she has a son, Azlan. The couple parted ways in 2015.

Pakistani celebrities have faced restrictions on Instagram access in India. These developments come amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 innocent people lost their lives.