Shah Rukh Khan Grooves To Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Talks About Dunki During Fan Meet On Birthday (WATCH)

After treating his fans with a teaser of his much-awaited film Dunki, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan interacted with his fans at an event in Mumbai on the occasion of his 58th birthday. At midnight, Shah Rukh greeted his fans from the balcony of his bungalow Mannat and later, he arrived at a special fan meet where he grooved on stage and also spoke about his upcoming project.

The director of Dunki, Rajkumar Hirani, and writer Abhijat Joshi was also present at the event. Several pictures and videos have surfaced on social media in which Shah Rukh is seen grooving to his popular song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from the blockbuster film Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan talks about Dunki

Further speaking about Dunki, SRK promised, "We have been making the film for the past 2-2.5 years and today it's first look, the Dunki Drop, was shared. We are so cool that we now call it 'drop'. So, Dunki drop bana chuka hai and we will keep sharing the glimpses of the film."

The superstar also confirmed Dunki Drop 2 and 3 amid Drop 1 hype and revealed he is 'too good' in the film which also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

At the event, fans' love for Shah Rukh was seen on an exceptionally grand level. They made made huge posters of the actor wishing him a very 'Happy Birthday'.

Fans were hooting and hailing the name of King Khan and created a gallery of his films celebrating the journey of the superstar in the entertainment industry.

Earlier today, Shah Rukh officially shared the teaser of Dunki, which marks his first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani. He wrote, "A story of simple and real people trying to fulfill their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love, and being together… Of being in a relationship called Home!"

"A heartwarming story by a heartwarming storyteller. It's an honour to be a part of this journey and I hope you all come along with us. The #DunkiDrop1 is here," the actor added.

Dunki is touted to be a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores, charting the arduous yet life changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true.

The story of Dunki is drawn from real-life experiences, and it is a saga of love and friendship bringing together wildly disparate stories, and providing some hilarious and some heartbreaking answers.

About Dunki

Dunki marks the first time that SRK and Hirani have joined hands after several missed opportunities. For the unawares, SRK was approached for the cult films of the director -- Munna Bhai MBBS and 3 Idiots -- however, the actor could not come on board due to several reasons. Both the films went on to become Bollywood blockbusters.

Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to hit the silver screens on Christmas this year.

