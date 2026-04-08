'Shah Rukh Khan Can Never Act As A Villager, Akshay Kumar Has Body Language Of Common Man', Says Priyadarshan

Filmmaker Priyadarshan recently shared his perspective on the contrasting screen presence of Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan, and explained why he believes the former can more convincingly portray an everyday man on screen.

In a recent interview with Firstpost, while discussing his upcoming film Bhooth Bangla, Priyadarshan opened up on the differences in the actors’ body language and relatability. The filmmaker, known for several popular comedies with Akshay, is set to reunite with the actor once again after many years.

Talking about Akshay's acting style, Priyadarshan revealed what he considers one of the actor’s biggest strengths. “The plus point of Akshay is that he can look like a common man. His body language, the way he walks, especially when I did Khatta Meetha, I really thought that he looks like a road contractor who is struggling.”

The director added that many actors naturally carry a more stylish persona on screen, which can make it harder for them to appear ordinary.

According to Priyadarshan, Akshay's life experiences also contribute to his ability to portray grounded characters. “Akshay can definitely look and has the body language of a common man. And he lived as an ordinary man, so he understands the nuances of an ordinary man,” he explained.

In contrast, the filmmaker said Shah Rukh's personality and body language reflect a more urban upbringing. While recalling their time working together on Billu, Priyadarshan described an incident from the film’s shoot. “I remember I took SRK to a very remote village, a deep village in the South. So, he asked me, ‘How did you find this place?’ He told me something. I can never relate to a village because I always grew up in Delhi,” the director said.

Priyadarshan added, “Shah Rukh can never act as a villager, because his body language is very polished, very urban.”

The filmmaker also spoke about the kind of stories he enjoys telling, particularly in comedy.

“What I call is humour of life, humour of poverty. Actually, if you ask me, Hera Pheri is a comedy of poverty. Everybody is desperate, no money, nothing,” he said, noting that many of his films focus on characters dealing with financial struggles.

Bhooth Bangla, also starring Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav and others, is scheduled to release on April 17, 2026.