Shah Rukh Khan Buys New SUV Worth Nearly ₹4 Crore, Spotted Enjoying A Drive In Mumbai - Video

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan once again grabbed attention for his luxurious lifestyle after reportedly adding a brand-new Cadillac Escalade to his impressive car collection. Videos and pictures of the actor’s latest luxury SUV recently surfaced online.

The newly purchased Cadillac Escalade is considered one of the most popular full-size luxury SUVs. Since Cadillac does not officially sell its vehicles in India, the SUV has reportedly been privately imported from abroad. Due to high import duties and taxes, the vehicle’s estimated price in India is said to be between Rs 3.5 crore and Rs 4 crore.

The SUV is reportedly powered by a massive 6.2-litre V8 petrol engine that produces around 420 horsepower. Known for its premium comfort and advanced technology, the Escalade comes equipped with luxury features including a 38-inch curved OLED display, a premium sound system, ventilated massage seats, and even a built-in refrigerator. The model is rarely seen on Indian roads, making it an exclusive addition to Shah Rukh's garage.

The actor, often referred to as the 'King Khan' of Bollywood, is known for his love of luxury and high-performance cars. His collection already includes several expensive vehicles from globally renowned automobile brands.

Among the most talked-about cars owned by Shah Rukh is the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge, which is reportedly priced at nearly Rs 10 crore in India. The luxury SUV is known for its premium styling and powerful performance, and Shah Rukh has often been spotted arriving at his Mumbai residence, Mannat, in the car.

His collection also includes the Bentley Continental GT, valued at around Rs 4 to 5 crore, and the futuristic BMW i8, which became popular among Bollywood celebrities for its hybrid technology and striking design.

For security purposes, the actor also reportedly owns a bulletproof Mercedes-Benz S-Class Guard, a vehicle commonly used by high-profile personalities and business leaders. In addition, the Range Rover Sport remains one of the most frequently spotted SUVs used by Shah Rukh and his family.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh will next be seen in King alongside his daughter Suhana Khan and actress Deepika Padukone. The film will also feature Abhishek Bachchan in a negative role and is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026.