 Shah Bano's Legal Heirs Demand BAN On Yami Gautam & Emraan Hashmi's Haq, Accuse Makers Of Insulting Muslim Community
Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi's film Haq, inspired by the Shah Bano case, has landed in legal trouble. Shah Bano's legal heirs, through their counsel Adv. Tousif Warsi, have filed a petition in the Indore High Court seeking an immediate stay, alleging the film offends Muslim sentiments and misrepresents Sharia law. The makers are yet to respond.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 02:01 PM IST
article-image

Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi starrer Haq, which is inspired by the Shah Bano case, has landed in legal trouble. Shah Bano's legal heirs have sought an immediate ban on the film's release and approached the Indore court, claiming that the film hurts the sentiments of the Muslim community and portrays Sharia law in a misogynistic light.

Shah Bano's Legal Heirs Demand Ban On Haq

The legal heirs of Shah Bano Begum, through their counsel Adv. Tousif Warsi, have filed a petition in the Indore High Court seeking an immediate stay on the release of the upcoming film Haq.

article-image

Shah Bano's Legal Heirs Accuse Makers Of Insulting Muslim Community

They claim that Haq hurts the sentiments of the Muslim community and portrays Sharia law in a negative, misogynistic light. They have also alleged that the makers of the film do not possess any legal rights from the legal heirs of Shah Bano Begum.

The Indore high court is expected to hear the matter soon.

Haq Makers Yet To React

As of now, the makers of Haq have not issued any statement regarding the legal trouble, as Shah Bano's legal heirs have demanded a ban on the film.

Yami Gautam On Haq's Censorship In UAE

Speaking to Times Now, Yami talked about how the film hasn't had any problem in the UAE. "This is the first time I am sharing, ki is film ko (this film) UAE main in terms of censorship there are no cuts and it is 15 plus. Meaning it is watchable for all. Toh agar waha koi problem nahi hai (If there are no problems there) that means this film is not here to antagonise anyone from any faith," she said.

About Haq

Haq also stars Emraan Hashmi, Sheeba Chaddha and Vartika Singh. The film features Yami as Shazia Bano and Emraan as her husband, Lawyer Abbas Khan.

The film is set to release in theatres on November 7.

