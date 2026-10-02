Shabana Azmi Joins CJP Protest At Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, Urges Citizens To Raise Voice For Voting Rights |

Mumbai: Veteran actor Shabana Azmi on Friday joined the CJP protest at Shivaji Park in Mumbai and appealed to citizens to raise their voice on issues concerning voting rights and democracy.

‘I Am Mumbai Chi Mulagi’

Addressing the gathering, Azmi began her speech by identifying herself with the city, saying, “I am Mumbai chi mulagi.” She said voting was a constitutional right and urged people to come out of their homes, ask questions and make their voices heard.

“This is our land. The Constitution has given us the right to vote and it is your right, ” Azmi said.

She further appealed to citizens to question the government and speak up for their democratic rights.

‘Raise Your Voice For Your Vote’

“Asking questions is our right. So come out of your homes, ask questions, raise your voice for your vote, for your democracy,” she said.

Before the protest joined the actor had also appealed to Mumbaikars to participate in the protest ahead of Gandhi Jayanti. In a video shared on Instagram, she raised concerns about voters’ names allegedly disappearing from electoral rolls and emphasised the importance of protecting the right to vote.

‘Your Vote Is Your Voice’

“Your vote is your right. Your vote is your voice. But what happens when your vote disappears from the voter’s list?” Azmi wrote in the accompanying post.

Her appeal came amid the ongoing dispute over electoral rolls and the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The CJP has been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and greater transparency in electoral processes. Mumbai Police had earlier denied permission for the proposed protest, citing concerns including traffic, noise and public movement. The organisers nevertheless announced that they would proceed with the agitation.

Azmi has also previously participated in a CJP-led protest in Delhi over alleged NEET paper-leak irregularities. The Delhi agitation had continued for several weeks and included demands for accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations.

Known for her social activism and participation in public causes, Azmi has frequently spoken on issues relating to civil liberties, social justice and democratic rights. Her presence at Friday’s protest added a prominent film-industry voice to the gathering at Shivaji Park.

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