'Senseless': Shefali Shah, Huma Qureshi Flag Off Sekhon IAF Marathon In Delhi; Netizens SLAM Organisers For Hosting Event Amid Poor Air Quality

Photo Via X/ANI

Actors Shefali Shah, Huma Qureshi, Archana Puran Singh, and Sunil Grover flagged off the Sekhon IAF Marathon 2025 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday morning, November 1. The event, hosted by the Indian Air Force (IAF), brought together hundreds of fitness enthusiasts and citizens for a half-marathon, a 10-km run, and a 5-km run.

Netizens Slam Organisers For Holding IAF Marathon In Delhi Amid Poor Air Quality

However, netizens slammed the organisers for holding the marathon amid the capital's hazardous air quality, questioning the decision to promote physical activity in such polluted conditions when doctors are advising people to leave Delhi.

Check out how netizens reacted:

After the video was shared by news agency ANI, netizens started reacting sharply, criticising the organisers for conducting the marathon amid Delhi’s toxic air. A user wrote, "Why is a marathon being organised under such polluted conditions when doctors are advising to leave Delhi."

Another said, "Marathon in Delhi? In a gas chamber? Hats off to the organizers." A third comment read, "Are you serious we are having a marathon in this AQI - we are an idiotic country."

Delhi Wakes Up To Toxic Air As AQI Touches 421

The air quality in the national capital deteriorated further on Sunday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) near AIIMS and surrounding areas touching 421, categorised as ‘Severe’ by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This sharp rise followed Saturday’s citywide average AQI of 245, which was classified as ‘Poor’, indicating a rapid escalation in Delhi’s pollution levels within 24 hours.

#WATCH | Delhi: India Gate seems to disappear behind a thin layer of haze this evening. AQI (Air Quality Index) around the area is in 'Poor' category, at 295, as per CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board). pic.twitter.com/7qtDBMruWP — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2025

At 8 am, the AQI at key monitoring locations stood at Anand Vihar (298), Alipur (258), Ashok Vihar (404), Chandni Chowk (414), Dwarka Sector-8 (407), ITO (312), Mandir Marg (367), Okhla Phase-2 (382), Patparganj (378), Punjabi Bagh (403), RK Puram (421), Lodhi Road (364), Rohini (415), and Sirifort (403). Most of these readings placed the city firmly in the 'Severe' or 'Very Poor' categories.