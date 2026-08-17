'Send Guru Randhawa To His Classes': Sunil Grover's Hilarious Comic Track On Kapil Sharma's Show Has Netizens Calling It Better Than Fine Shyt

Sunil Grover's New Song Compared To Guru Randhawa's Fine Shyt | Photo Via Instagram

The cast of Operation Safed Sagar, including Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli and Amrita Bagchi, appeared as guests on the Independence Day special episode of Kapil Sharma’s popular Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, which was packed with laughter, entertainment and memorable moments.

Sunil Grover's TGIKS Song Compared To Guru Randhawa's Fine Shyt

However, it was Sunil Grover who grabbed considerable attention with his hilarious musical performance. Grover performed his latest comic track, Jahaz Tera Bhai Chalayega, leaving the audience and viewers entertained. Soon after the episode aired, clips of Grover's performance began circulating on social media.

Check it out:

'Better Than Fine Shyt'

Netizens not only praised his comic timing and musical performance but also began comparing the track with Guru Randhawa’s recently trolled song Fine Shyt.

One social media user declared, “This is better than Guru Randhawa Fine Shyt.” Another fan jokingly suggested that Guru Randhawa should take singing lessons from Grover, writing, “Someone please send Guru Randhawa to his classes.”

The comparisons continued, with another user directly asking Guru Randhawa, “Guru Randhawa do you have anything to say?” A separate comment echoed the sentiment, saying, “This better than that Fine Shyt.”

The reactions have added another layer of humour to Grover’s performance, with fans enjoying the unexpected comparison between the comedian-actor’s fun track and Randhawa’s song.

The episode also featured Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh and former Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa, along with the real-life heroes who inspired the series. The special episode was filmed at the Indian Air Force Auditorium in New Delhi.