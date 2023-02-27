Selfiee actor Akashdeep Sabir says, 'Akshay Kumar excels in comedy and since most of my scenes are with him, he made it so comfortable'

Akashdeep Sabir |

Actor-producer Akashdeep Sabir is known for his web shows and films. He is currently seen in Selfiee and Shehzada. The Free Press Journal caught up with him for an exclusive chat.

On being asked about Selfiee he says, “It was so gratifying when people came up to me in the interval itself at the premiere and said they enjoyed my work. It was a first time wali feeling for me. Akshay (Kumar), Emraan (Hashmi), Karan Johar, Diana Penty, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhimanyu (Singh and Mukesh Chhabra, all of us saw it. Lots of people in the audience also came up to me and congratulated me. It was so satisfying.”

He further adds, “I guess being a producer under pressure came naturally to me. Then there was Akshay, who excels in comedy and most of my scenes being with him, he made it so comfortable. In fact when we improvised, he added some punches which I saw the audience laughing at.”

Akashdeep Sabir with Akshay Kumar |

Comedy in the 1990’s had a different flavour. When asked if he feels that’s missing in today’s films, he states, “Over-the-top has gone and it’s more subtle now. Stand up comedians who speak with a straight face are the in thing. Loud acting is over. That’s a huge change. And it’s not that the earlier style is missed. Everything evolves with time and so has the style of comedy. One has to keep in mind not to allow oneself to go over-the-top as comedy does tend to make you want to go overboard.”

On being asked about OTT boom and OTT actors, he explains, “An actor is confined to the script. However, his personal style or knowledge or polish can become a hindrance to the role also. One thing is noticeable though, real performances have become mandatory on the OTT platform. Filmy performances, over-the-top emotions, a song and dance every half an hour is on its way out. Realism is more in because with available information people are also more real and want to see the same real stuff. Some earlier Bollywood films will today classify as spoofs literally.”

Akashdeep feels the next big star will emerge from the internet. “It’s a fast-growing platform and stars will emerge who are excellent actors. The larger-than-life heroes may remain in films, but that will also be fewer,” he avers.

Akashdeep Sabir with Emraan Hashmi |

OTT is often criticised for its crass language and bold topics. Talking about the same, he concludes, “It’s a case of people growing with the amount of free information available on the internet. There is no harm in discussing it openly. Of course, some discretion has to be maintained as we do not discuss some bold things in front of small children or, based on our upbringing, in front of parents. Otherwise, it’s better to go with the times. Let the government run public service ads saying drugs are bad, don’t drink and drive. These are things that have to be followed.”