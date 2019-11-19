Selena Gomez reacts after Bella Hadid deletes Insta post following singer's comment

The on and off feud between singer Selena Gomez and model Bella Hadid is garnering a lot of attention on social media and a recent incident is a proof of it.

Just a few days ago, the 27-year-old singer commented on a photo of the 23-year-old model posing for Dior.

"Stunning," the singer wrote underneath Hadid's picture.

However, the model ended up deleting the post. A Gomez fan account then resurfaced the since-deleted snap and defended the artist's comment.

"She's all about supporting women," the fan account wrote over the weekend. "You all just can't take it nicely. Btw Ms. Hadid deleted the post." After reading the caption, Gomez was quick enough to react.

"That sucks," she wrote in the comments section along with a crying emoji.

This is not the first time that the two ladies hogged headlines over a social media move. They also did so earlier this month after Gomez refollowed Hadid on Instagram.

According to E! News, as fans will recall, Hadid unfollowed Gomez in 2017. The move came shortly after the singer was spotted kissing her now-ex The Weeknd, whom Hadid had split from just a few months before. Gomez then unfollowed Hadid later that year. However, she called it quits with The Weeknd 10 months after they sparked romance rumors.