Seher Hone Ko Hai: Who Is Replacing Rishita Kothari? Reports Name This Popular TV Star

Seher Hone Ko Hai: Who Is Replacing Rishita Kothari? |

There is going to be significant changes in Colors TV show Seher Hone Ko Hai. After the controversy between lead actors Parth Samthaan and Rishita Kothari, there are reports that Rishita will be exiting the show and some other actress will be replacing her character Seher. But who is that actress who will be replacing Rishita?

As per Telly Chakkar's report, TV actress Mallika Singh is set to replace Rishita in Seher Hone Ko Hai. However, this news has not yet been officially confirmed by either the channel or the makers or actress.

TV actress Mallika Singh is best known for playing Radha in the popular mythological drama RadhaKrishn, a role that made her a household name and earned her a massive fan following. She made her acting debut with the show in 2018 and received widespread praise for her portrayal of Radha opposite Sumedh Mudgalkar's Krishna. Before entering the television industry, Mallika had no acting background and was pursuing her studies. Following the success of RadhaKrishn, she went on to appear in projects such as Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki and the web series Escaype Live. However, it was RadhaKrishn that brought her immense fame and established her as one of television's most popular young actresses.

Why Is Rishita Kothari Leaving Seher Hone Ko Hai?

Rishita Kothari's reported exit from Seher Hone Ko Hai has sparked massive speculation online, with many linking it to her alleged off-screen differences with co-star Parth Samthaan. Rumours of a fallout between the lead actors began surfacing earlier this year after reports claimed tensions had developed on set, eventually leading to both actors reportedly unfollowing each other on social media. The controversy intensified when Parth announced a temporary social media break amid alleged trolling and cyber complaints, with several fan theories dragging Rishita's rumoured boyfriend, Mridul Meena, into the controversy.

Mridul's name surfaced after social media users accused him of being involved in alleged bot activity and online negativity directed at Parth, allegations that were never officially proven. While neither Rishita nor Parth has directly confirmed any clash, industry chatter suggests that creative differences, storyline changes following the show's leap, and the ongoing off-screen controversy may have contributed to the rumours surrounding her exit. As of now, there has been no official confirmation from the actress or the makers regarding her departure.