Seher Hone Ko Hai: Udne Ki Aasha Fame Himanshi Parashar Confirmed As The New Seher After Rishita Kothari's Exit? |

Seher Hone Ko Hai has been making headlines lately due to the alleged controversy involving its lead actors, Parth Samthaan and Rishita Kothari. Amid the buzz, reports suggest that Rishita is set to exit the show as it prepares to take a six-year leap. The latest reports further claim that Femina Miss India Uttar Pradesh 2018 winner Himanshi Parashar has been approached to step into the role of Seher. Here's everything you need to know about her.

Seher Hone Ko Hai: Who Is The New Seher?

According to a report by Gossips TV, Himanshi Parrashar is likely to replace Rishita Kothari as the new Seher in Seher Hone Ko Hai. Earlier, actresses Shivangi Joshi, Mallika Singh, Bhavika Sharma, and Ashi Singh were reportedly being considered for the role. However, the latest reports suggest that Himanshi is currently in talks with the makers and is the frontrunner to play Seher following the show's upcoming leap.

Who Is Himanshi Parashar?

Himanshi Parashar is an Indian television actress and model who gained widespread recognition for playing Sahiba Kaur Brar in the hit Star Plus show Teri Meri Doriyaann. Before entering acting, she made a name for herself in the pageant world by winning Femina Miss India Uttar Pradesh 2018 and later transitioned into television and Punjabi entertainment. Known for her graceful screen presence and strong performances, Himanshi has also appeared in Punjabi projects and music videos. Most recently, she joined Udne Ki Aasha in a pivotal role as Simran during the show's Amritsar track. Her character enters Sachin and Sailee's lives at a crucial juncture, bringing fresh twists, emotional drama, and a lighter, energetic dynamic to the storyline. Reports described her role as an important addition to the narrative, with her entry expected to reshape relationships and create new challenges for the lead characters.

Reports of Rishita Kothari's exit from Seher Hone Ko Hai surfaced after news of the show's upcoming six-year leap began doing the rounds. Several entertainment portals have claimed that the makers are planning a major revamp of the storyline post-leap, which could lead to changes in the cast and character arcs. Speculation about her departure intensified amid reports of an alleged off-screen rift with co-star Parth Samthaan and rumours that she was unhappy with the show's new creative direction. However, neither Rishita nor the makers have officially confirmed her exit so far.