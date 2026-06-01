'Agar Main Seher Bani...': TV Actress Ashi Singh Breaks Silence On Replacing Rishita Kothari In Seher Hone Ko Hai After Leap

TV Actress Ashi Singh Breaks Silence On Replacing Rishita Kothari In Seher Hone Ko Hai After Leap |

A major change is reportedly on the cards in Seher Hone Ko Hai. According to reports, lead actress Rishita Kothari is set to exit the show following the upcoming leap. Ever since news of her alleged departure surfaced, speculation has been rife about who will step into her shoes. Among the names doing the rounds is television actress Ashi Singh. Reacting to the rumours, Ashi finally addressed reports claiming that she will replace Rishita in Seher Hone Ko Hai and revealed how she reacted after hearing the buzz.

Seher Hone Ko Hai: Will Ashi Singh Replace Rishita Kothari?

"Let's not talk about the rumours guys," Ashi teased fans when she was asked about replacing Rishita in Seher Hone Ko Hai during an interview with Telly Masala. The actress then said, "Agar main Seher bani ya ban sakti ya kuch bhi aisa hoga to aap logon ko pata chal hi jayega." However, Ashi clarified that reports of her replacing Rishita are not true at the moment.

Ashi further stated, "Filhaal aisa kuch bhi nahi hai, let me break it clear." When asked whether she was in talks with the makers regarding the role, the actress firmly denied the claims.

Speaking about her reaction to the rumours, Ashi revealed that she simply came across the reports while scrolling online and reacted with an "acha, okay." Elaborating on why she did not pay much attention to the speculation, the actress shared that she has been extremely busy over the past five days and has barely managed to get any sleep. Referring to her hectic schedule, Ashi said, "Jo insaan 5 din se so nahi raha, aaj sirf 2 ghanta ki neend le k directly aaya hai aur aisa sab chal raha hai. Us beech mein aisa react karne ka time mila nahi mujhe."

Rishita Kothari's reported exit from Seher Hone Ko Hai has sparked widespread speculation among fans. While the show is set to take a leap, several reports have also claimed that tensions between Rishita and her co-star Parth have contributed to her decision to leave the show. According to these reports, the alleged differences between the two actors led to friction on the sets. However, neither Rishita nor Parth has publicly confirmed these claims. Amid the rumours, the makers are reportedly moving ahead with the leap track, which could introduce a new lead actress and a fresh chapter in the story.