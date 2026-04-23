Seher Hone Ko Hai Row: Rishita Kothari's BF Mridul Meena FINALLY Reacts After Netizens Link Him To Bot-Driven Trolling Against Parth Samthaan

Rishita Kothari's BF Mridul Meena Reacts After Netizens Link Him To Be Behind Bot-Driven Trolling Against Parth Samthaan |

Seher Hone Ko Hai actor Parth Samthaan recently took to Instagram to announce that he is taking a social media detox, alleging that someone has been using bot accounts to post “rubbish” about his personal life and family. Soon after, speculation began linking Rishita Kothari’s boyfriend, Mridul Meena, to the alleged negative PR against Parth. The rumours gained traction following reports of an off-screen fallout between the show’s lead actors, Parth and Rishita.

Amid the growing speculation, Rishita’s boyfriend finally responded, stating, “Please refrain from posting false, misleading, or defamatory content about me without any proof or factual basis.”

Mridul also shared a statement on his social media, writing, “Defamation won’t be tolerated. Keep it respectful.” He addressed pages accusing him of orchestrating bot-driven trolling and urged people to avoid spreading unverified claims. Emphasising fairness, he added, “If you wish to post any news or information, kindly listen to both sides of the story first...”

He further stated that forming opinions without hearing both sides can harm an individual’s reputation. Mridul added that he has been focusing on his work over the past two months and that such “negative PR” would not affect him. He also noted that those who know him are aware of his true character.

In a strong message, he said, “You are free o support your favourite, but please do not ruin another person's name, reputation or mental peace in the name of support.” He warned that accounts sharing unverified allegations would be reported, adding, “Goin forward, any page or account sharing defamatory content about me without evidence will be formally reported to the respective platform for appropriate review and action.”

Towards the end of his note, Mridul urged users to remain “responsible, fair and respectful” while using social media.

According to India Forum, Parth and Rishita were allegedly involved in a major argument on the sets of Seher Hone Ko Hai, which allegedly led to a temporary halt in shooting. While these remain unconfirmed, reports claim the dispute stemmed from Parth accusing Mridul of “being behind paid trolling against him.”