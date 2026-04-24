Seher Hone Ko Hai Row: Baseer Ali Unfollows Ex-Manager Mridul Meena Amid Parth Samthaan Controversy? |

Seher Hone Ko Hai actor Parth Samthaan recently announced a social media detox after alleging that someone had bought bots to post "rubbish" comments about him and his family. Soon after, speculation arose linking co-star Rishita Kothari’s boyfriend, Mridul Meena, to an alleged altercation with Parth. In response, Mridul issued a statement calling the rumours false and defamatory. Amid the ongoing row, fans have now noticed that Baseer Ali has reportedly unfollowed Mridul, who was previously his manager.

Mridul happens to be Baseer’s ex-manager. Amid the ongoing row surrounding Parth and Mridul, Baseer appears to be taking a subtle stand, as he has reportedly unfollowed Mridul on Instagram, which many believe signals his support for Parth.

Baseer Ali happens to unfollow Mridul Meena |

Upon checking Baseer’s following list, it appears that he is not following Mridul. However, FPJ cannot confirm whether this move happened amid the ongoing Seher Hone Ko Hai controversy or earlier.

As speculation around Mridul grew, he released a statement on his social media addressing the situation. Mridul wrote, "A gentle note to all pages on social media, whether Instagram, X, or any other platform." He added, "Please refrain from posting false, misleading, or defamatory content about me without any proof or factual basis."

Mridul further urged people to hear both sides before drawing conclusions and asked them to avoid speculation and assumptions. He described the situation as “negative PR” against him and stated that he has been busy working for the past two months.

Reports suggest that Parth and his co-star Rishita Kothari’s boyfriend, Meena, were involved in a heated clash on the sets of Seher Hone Ko Hai, which allegedly led to a halt in the shoot. However, neither Parth nor Rishita has addressed what actually transpired.

Seher Hone Ko Hai new episodes releases Monday to Friday at 8.30 pm on Colors TV.