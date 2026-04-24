Seher Hone Ko Hai: Rishita Kothari's Boyfriend Mridul Meena Releases New Statement Amid Parth Samthaan Row, Says 'Let Me Show How Fake PR Works'

Rishita Kothari's Boyfriend Mridul Meena Releases New Statement Amid Parth Samthaan Row |

Seher Hone Ko Hai is currently making headlines due to the alleged controversy between lead actors Parth Samthaan and Rishita Kothari. Amid ongoing speculation that Rishita’s boyfriend, Mridul Meena, allegedly bought bots against Parth, he released a statement calling these claims false and misleading. Mridul also shared a new statement on his Instagram story, explaining how fake PR and narratives can be used against someone.

Mridul Meena wrote, "Let me show you how narratives and fake PR actually work against someone." He went on to question the lack of evidence, stating that if there had been proof against him, posts wouldn’t have been deleted, articles wouldn’t have disappeared, and statements wouldn’t have been altered. He added, "If they really had proof, why were the posts deleted? If they had proof, why did the articles disappear? Why were statements changed in pinned comments?"

Mridul urged people to think critically, adding that if there were solid proof against him, those accusing him wouldn’t have backtracked and would have stood by their claims.

Rishita’s boyfriend Mridul Meena statement |

He also called out those dragging his name without evidence, writing, "Dragging someone's name without proof is not truth, it's strategy. That's how certain PR games work, by creating a false narrative and slowly manipulating people's perception."

Mridul further advised people not to believe everything they see online and instead "question it, observe it and understand it."

Mridul had earlier also issued a statement asserting that he would not remain silent in the face of defamatory claims. He wrote, "Defamation won’t be tolerated. Keep it respectful." This came after rumours surfaced alleging that Parth and Rishita’s boyfriend were involved in a major on-set altercation during Seher Hone Ko Hai. There were also claims that Mridul had bought bots against Parth. However, these allegations have neither been addressed by Parth nor backed by any solid proof.