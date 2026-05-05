Seher Hone Ko Hai: Colors TV Show To Go Off-Air Amid Parth Samthaan & Rishita Kothari Controversy?

Seher Hone Ko Hai to go off-air? |

There has been growing buzz around the Colors TV show Seher Hone Ko Hai, with rumours of a possible shutdown amid ongoing off-screen controversy between lead actors Parth Samthaan and Rishita Kothari. Viewers have begun speculating about the show’s future, especially as reports of a disconnect between the leads continue to circulate.

Amid this, discussions on Reddit have further fueled speculation. A user posted a thread titled “Is the show ending?”, writing, "I see posts on Twitter saying "what's done is done", "look forward to Parth and Mahi's new shows", it'll end after IPL, etc etc." The user questioned whether the show was heading towards an end due to the ongoing controversy between Parth and Rishita. In response, another user commented, "I know the contract is until end of May then it’s gonna be 6 months for the actors… idk what’s happening?" However, another user pointed out that the show reportedly began shooting in November, and by that timeline, the six-month window has already passed, even though the show continues to air.

Despite all the speculation, there is no official confirmation regarding the show’s ending. Neither the makers nor the channel has issued any statement about Seher Hone Ko Hai going off-air.

The controversy around Seher Hone Ko Hai reportedly stems from growing tensions between lead actors Parth Samthaan and Rishita Kothari, which have now spilled beyond the sets. As per entertainment reports and social media buzz, the situation escalated after an alleged altercation involving Parth and Rishita’s boyfriend Mridul Meena. The reported incident is said to have triggered friction between the actors, further fuelling speculation of an off-screen fallout. Adding to the buzz, fans noticed that Parth and Rishita unfollowed each other on Instagram, intensifying rumours of a rift. While Mridul Meena has denied all allegations linked to the controversy, Rishita has maintained that there may have been misunderstandings but has not confirmed any personal dispute with Parth.