'Second Half Bigaad Deta Hai...': Piyush Mishra Bashes Anurag Kashyap To His Face For Ruining Dev D, Gulaal & Gangs Of Wasseypur- VIDEO

Photo Via: Humans of Cinema YouTube

Writer-lyricist-actor Piyush Mishra openly criticised Anurag Kashyap for ruining the second halves of his popular films Dev D, Gulaal, and Gangs of Wasseypur. Mishra revealed that while he occasionally watches Gangs of Wasseypur, he avoids Gulaal, as Kashyap had spoiled its second half. He added that this wasn't limited to Gulaal, Kashyap has a pattern of making strong first halves but completely ruining the second halves of several of his films.

In a joint interview on the Humans of Cinema channel, which also involved Manoj Bajpayee, Piyush said, "Gulaal toh… maaf karna Anurag. Par uska second half pata nahi kya tha. Iski dikkat yeh hai ki woh apni adhi film achhi bana leta hai, phir lagta hai ki bohot badi film ban rahi hai, aur phir usse bigaad kar dekhta hai. Second half bigaad deta hai. Gulaal achhi film ban rahi thi, par isne uska bohot bigaad kiya."

Manoj Bajpayee Jokes Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Cameo Saved Dev D

Further, Piyush added, "He’s done this to all his films. Look at Dev D. The first half was a classic, and then he ruined it," Bajpayee agreed, joking that Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s cameo as band singer in the song Emotional Attyachar was what saved the second half of Dev D.

Mishra continued, "I don’t know what his problem is. Gangs of Wasseypur had the same issue; he made the first part, then he lost his mind. I thought Dev D would be a film on alcoholism, and then it became something strange."

On the work front, Anurag Kashyap is gearing up for the release of his upcoming directorial Nishaanchi, which marks the debut of Balasaheb Thackeray’s grandson, Aaishvary Thackeray, alongside Vedika Pinto.

The film also stars Monika Panwar, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles. Nishaanchi will hit theatres nationwide on September 19.