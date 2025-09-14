 'Second Half Bigaad Deta Hai...': Piyush Mishra Bashes Anurag Kashyap To His Face For Ruining Dev D, Gulaal & Gangs Of Wasseypur- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Second Half Bigaad Deta Hai...': Piyush Mishra Bashes Anurag Kashyap To His Face For Ruining Dev D, Gulaal & Gangs Of Wasseypur- VIDEO

'Second Half Bigaad Deta Hai...': Piyush Mishra Bashes Anurag Kashyap To His Face For Ruining Dev D, Gulaal & Gangs Of Wasseypur- VIDEO

Piyush Mishra criticised Anurag Kashyap for ruining the second halves of Dev D, Gulaal, and Gangs of Wasseypur. "Gulaal toh… maaf karna Anurag. Par second half pata nahi kya tha. Achhi film ban rahi thi, par isne bigaad diya," Manoj Bajpayee joked that Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s cameo as band singer in the song Emotional Attyachar saved Dev D's second half.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 10:57 AM IST
article-image
Photo Via: Humans of Cinema YouTube

Writer-lyricist-actor Piyush Mishra openly criticised Anurag Kashyap for ruining the second halves of his popular films Dev D, Gulaal, and Gangs of Wasseypur. Mishra revealed that while he occasionally watches Gangs of Wasseypur, he avoids Gulaal, as Kashyap had spoiled its second half. He added that this wasn't limited to Gulaal, Kashyap has a pattern of making strong first halves but completely ruining the second halves of several of his films.

Piyush Mishra Bashes Anurag Kashyap For Ruining Dev D, Gulaal & Gangs Of Wasseypur

In a joint interview on the Humans of Cinema channel, which also involved Manoj Bajpayee, Piyush said, "Gulaal toh… maaf karna Anurag. Par uska second half pata nahi kya tha. Iski dikkat yeh hai ki woh apni adhi film achhi bana leta hai, phir lagta hai ki bohot badi film ban rahi hai, aur phir usse bigaad kar dekhta hai. Second half bigaad deta hai. Gulaal achhi film ban rahi thi, par isne uska bohot bigaad kiya."

Check it out:

FPJ Shorts
Shriya Saran Reveals How Booking Wrong Flight To Maldives Led To Her First Meeting With Husband Andei Koscheev: 'I Was Alone...'
Shriya Saran Reveals How Booking Wrong Flight To Maldives Led To Her First Meeting With Husband Andei Koscheev: 'I Was Alone...'
Spike In Stray Dog Bites: 67 Cases Reported In Kalyan-Dombivli In A Single Day
Spike In Stray Dog Bites: 67 Cases Reported In Kalyan-Dombivli In A Single Day
'Not Single Word Of Regret, Nor Did He Apologise': Congress Leader Chidambaram On PM Modi's Manipur Visit
'Not Single Word Of Regret, Nor Did He Apologise': Congress Leader Chidambaram On PM Modi's Manipur Visit
NCW Seeks Report On Jadavpur University Student's Death, Demands Thorough Investigation
NCW Seeks Report On Jadavpur University Student's Death, Demands Thorough Investigation
Piyush Mishra brutally trashes Gulaal right in front of its director Anurag Kashyap
byu/WolfAffectionatefk inBollyBlindsNGossip

Manoj Bajpayee Jokes Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Cameo Saved Dev D

Further, Piyush added, "He’s done this to all his films. Look at Dev D. The first half was a classic, and then he ruined it," Bajpayee agreed, joking that Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s cameo as band singer in the song Emotional Attyachar was what saved the second half of Dev D.

Mishra continued, "I don’t know what his problem is. Gangs of Wasseypur had the same issue; he made the first part, then he lost his mind. I thought Dev D would be a film on alcoholism, and then it became something strange."

On the work front, Anurag Kashyap is gearing up for the release of his upcoming directorial Nishaanchi, which marks the debut of Balasaheb Thackeray’s grandson, Aaishvary Thackeray, alongside Vedika Pinto.

Read Also
Anurag Kashyap Reveals He Wanted To Make Nishaanchi With Sushant Singh Rajput, But Actor 'Stopped...
article-image

The film also stars Monika Panwar, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles. Nishaanchi will hit theatres nationwide on September 19.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shriya Saran Reveals How Booking Wrong Flight To Maldives Led To Her First Meeting With Husband...

Shriya Saran Reveals How Booking Wrong Flight To Maldives Led To Her First Meeting With Husband...

Birthday Special 2025: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About Ayushmann Khurrana

Birthday Special 2025: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About Ayushmann Khurrana

'Second Half Bigaad Deta Hai...': Piyush Mishra Bashes Anurag Kashyap To His Face For Ruining Dev D,...

'Second Half Bigaad Deta Hai...': Piyush Mishra Bashes Anurag Kashyap To His Face For Ruining Dev D,...

Ileana D'Cruz Opens Up On Postpartum Struggles, Says Second Time Was Hard For Her: 'Mental Space Is...

Ileana D'Cruz Opens Up On Postpartum Struggles, Says Second Time Was Hard For Her: 'Mental Space Is...

Veer Pahariya Holds Umbrella For Girlfriend Tara Sutaria In Heavy Rain, Helps Her Get Into Car After...

Veer Pahariya Holds Umbrella For Girlfriend Tara Sutaria In Heavy Rain, Helps Her Get Into Car After...