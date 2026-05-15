'Screen Time Ke Liye Ladti Hoon': Nikki Tamboli & Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Face-Off Turns Explosive In Battleground S2 Promo

Nikki Tamboli & Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Face-Off Turns Explosive In Battleground S2 Promo |

Nikki Tamboli is well known for her outspoken and fearless personality, and the actress seems to be bringing the same fiery energy to Battleground Season 2. In the upcoming episode, Nikki will be seen locking horns with Naagin 7 actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in a heated verbal spat that has already grabbed fans’ attention online. Earlier, Nikki made headlines for her clash with Abhishek Malhan, and now, yet another dramatic showdown appears to be brewing on the reality show.

A user shared the promo of the upcoming episode on social media and wrote, "Priyanka is gonna bajao her so badly." In the promo video, Priyanka is seen asking a contestant not to go against the show and to follow the rules. Interrupting her mid-conversation, Nikki said, "But, let's not demotivate him by saying ki isne rules ke against ja ke isne khela."

I'm so excited for tomorrows episode!

Priyanka is gonna bajao her so badly 💅 never mess with our divaa!#PriyankaChaharChoudhary #BattlegroundS2pic.twitter.com/fJ8hLS66s9 — ʙʜᴜᴍɪ (@Priyanka_stan) May 15, 2026

Nikki’s interruption visibly irritated Priyanka, who immediately fired back, saying, "You please don't interfere Nikki, okay?" However, Nikki, known for never backing down from an argument, responded confidently, "I'll definitely. I am a part of the show."

As tensions escalated, Priyanka further snapped, "Aap thoda samjha karo Nikki and then interfere kiya karo." Refusing to stay silent, Nikki replied, "I'm talking what I know." Priyanka, who was clearly in no mood to hold back, then took a sharp dig at Nikki, saying, "Mereko screen time chahiye, main lad ke hi jeetti hoon. To main ladne me aapse 10 kadam aage hoon." Nikki quickly hit back with, "Aapki bantai-giri aapko mubarak."

The explosive promo has left fans eagerly waiting for the episode to air. Many viewers were seen praising Priyanka for her savage comebacks during the argument. Reacting to the promo, one user commented, "Nikki, don't mess with Priyanka, she will eat you raw." Another wrote, "That’s my girl. She is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary , so don’t even try to mess with her."

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is best known for Udaariyaan and her appearance in reality shows like Bigg Boss 16. While Nikki Tamboli is known for films like Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu and reality shows including Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Battleground Season 2 streams on Amazon MX Player and Prime Video, and new episodes typically drop daily at 12:00 PM (noon) IST.