'Scared Of Ranveer Singh's Mega Success...': Ram Gopal Varma Seeks Ban On FWICE, Alleges Agenda-Driven Verdict In Don 3 Row

Ram Gopal Varma reacts to Ranveer Singh's Don 3 controversy | Photo Via Instagram

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has now weighed in on the Ranveer Singh-FWICE controversy over the actor's exit from Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, where the FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer after a complaint by Farhan Akhtar, alleging that his departure from the film resulted in losses of nearly Rs 45 crore.

Ram Gopal Varma Seeks Ban On FWICE

Varma has now called for a ban on FWICE, stating how they are neither a court of legal justice nor a government-authorised regulatory body, and at best it’s a 'kangaroo court', which by definition pretends to deliver justice, but in actual fact it disregards established legal rules, due process, and impartiality.

Taking to his official X (Twitter) handle, RGV said that the 'so-called ban' will eventually become a 'big fat joke' on the federation.

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'Scared With Mega Success Of Ranveer Singh In Dhurandhar'

He added, "That is because the verdict is often decided in advance by a group of a specific agenda-oriented people meeting privately including actors who are scared shitless with the mega success of @RanveerOfficial in Dhurandhar This will be a massive PR Disaster for FWICE because It is screaming in desperation while at the same time demonstrating its outdatedness."

The filmmaker argued that the ban on Ranveer is unjustified, and that stars like Ranveer generate employment opportunities for those lakhs of FWICE workers.

'Stars Like Ranveer Singh Sell Tickets, Not FWICE'

He added, "It is stars like @RanveerOfficial who sell tickets at the theatres and not FWICE. It is only because stars like @RanveerOfficial exist that the industry exists, and also the FWICE exists."

'Let's Not Poke Our Unwanted Noses'

"Here is my unsolicited advise to all concerned 'Let's not poke our unwanted noses into a civil dispute between 2 parties'," RGV concluded

The Don franchise remains one of Bollywood's most popular action-thriller series. After Shah Rukh Khan headlined the previous two instalments, Don 3 was announced with in 2023, with Ranveer Singh stepping into the iconic role, alongside Kiara Advani in the lead.