SC Refuses To Ban Yadav Ji Ki Love Story: 'No Way Title Portrays Yadav Community In Bad Light'

SC Refuses To Ban Yadav Ji Ki Love Story | Photo Via Instagram

The controversy surrounding Yadav Ji Ki Love Story, slated for release on February 27, 2026, escalated after its teaser sparked backlash over the storyline depicting a romantic relationship between a young man from the Yadav community and a Muslim girl. The film stars Pragati Tiwari, Vishal Mohan, Ankit Bhadana, Suwinder Vicky, Mansi Rawat, and Deepak Kapoor. In a significant development ahead of its theatrical release, the Supreme Court refused to ban the film's title, stating that Yadav Ji Ki Love Story does not portray any caste in a bad light.

SC Refuses To Ban Yadav Ji Ki Love Story

A bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan rejected the petition filed by the chief of the Vishwa Yadav Parishad. According to PTI, the Court examined the material on record and noted that the main grievance was that the film’s title allegedly reflected the Yadav community in a bad light in society.

"Therefore, the contention is that the name of the film is to be changed. We fail to understand as to how the title of a film can reflect the community in a bad light. The title of the film nowhere has any adjective or any word that portrays the Yadav community in bad light,” Justice Nagarathna said.

Further distinguishing the present case from its earlier ruling in the matter concerning the film Ghooskhor Pandat, starring Manoj Bajpayee, the bench pointed out that the word 'ghooskhor,' meaning corrupt, clearly attached a negative attribute to a community, in which it had directed the producer to change the title.

However, in the instant case, the Court observed that no such negativity is attached to the Yadav community, adding that neither of the reasonable restrictions under Article 19(2), relating to freedom of speech and expression under the Constitution, are attracted. The name, the Court held, in no way portrays the Yadav community in a bad light or in any negative manner.

During the hearing, the counsel for the petitioner argued that while they did not oppose inter-community marriages, the film’s portrayal of a woman was unacceptable, adding that the film claims to be based on a true story.

However, the bench remained unconvinced and categorised the film as a work of fiction.

Yadav Ji Ki Love Story remains scheduled for a nationwide theatrical release on February 27.